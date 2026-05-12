Pen Needles Market to reach $7.5BN by 2035 | Ypsomed, HTL-Strefa, Terumo
by EP · May 12, 2026
Market Overview
Pen Needles Market is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2025 to $7.5 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing steady expansion due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing adoption of self-administered injectable therapies worldwide. Pen needles are widely used with insulin pens, glucagon pens, and growth hormone devices because they offer convenience, accurate dosing, and improved patient comfort compared to traditional syringes. The growing awareness regarding home healthcare management, coupled with advancements in ultra-thin and minimally painful needle technologies, is further supporting market growth. In addition, the increasing use of injectable therapies for obesity management and hormone replacement therapy is creating new opportunities for manufacturers operating in this industry.
Market Dynamics
The market is being driven by the rising demand for convenient and effective drug delivery systems, especially among diabetic and elderly populations. Technological advancements such as silicone coating, electropolishing, thin-wall technology, and safety-engineered needles are significantly improving patient comfort and reducing injection pain. The increasing adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic and Trulicity for diabetes and obesity treatment is also fueling demand for pen needles beyond traditional insulin therapies. However, the market faces challenges including the risk of needlestick injuries, strict regulatory compliance requirements, and occasional product recalls that can impact consumer confidence. Despite these restraints, increasing healthcare awareness, rising homecare preferences, and continuous innovation in safety mechanisms are expected to drive long-term market growth globally.
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Key Players Analysis
The Pen Needles Market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on innovation, strategic product launches, and global expansion to strengthen their market positions. Major players such as Ypsomed, Terumo, Owen Mumford, B. Braun Melsungen, Nipro, and Hindustan Syringes are investing heavily in advanced pen needle technologies designed to improve safety and patient experience. Companies are also collaborating with pharmaceutical firms to develop customized pen needle solutions for various injectable therapies. Competitive strategies such as affordable pricing, improved needle ergonomics, and enhanced distribution networks are helping key players expand their presence in both developed and emerging healthcare markets.
Regional Analysis
North America dominates the Pen Needles Market and accounted for the highest market share of 37.4% in 2024 due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, strong healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption of insulin pen therapies in the United States. Europe holds the second-largest market share owing to widespread use of insulin pens, favorable reimbursement systems, and increasing preference for accurate and user-friendly injection devices. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising diabetic populations, expanding healthcare access, and growing awareness regarding self-care treatment solutions in countries such as China and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also experiencing steady growth supported by healthcare infrastructure improvements, government healthcare initiatives, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options.
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KeyPlayers
- Ypsomed
- HTL- Strefa
- Terumo
- Owen Mumford
- Artsana Group
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Ulticare
- Allison Medical
- Stat Medical
- Jiangsu Delfu
- Jiangsu Jichun
- Nipro
- Vitrex Medical
- Delfin Technologies
- Arkray
- Medexel
- Promisemed
- Hindustan Syringes
- KDL Medical
- Shanghai Kindly
- Needle Tech Innovations
- Pinnacle Med Devices
- Precision Pen Solutions
- Acu Point Instruments
- Micro Meds
- Pen Point Technologies
- Sharp Edge Medical
- Fine Line Healthcare
- Inno Needle Systems
- Exact Med Instruments
- Pen Care Solutions
- Pro Needle Devices
- Precision Med Tools
- Sharp Med Innovations
- Micro Point Devices
- Needle Wise Technologies
- Accu Pen Instruments
- Pen Precision Systems
- Hyper Med Tools
- Fine Point Medical
Recent News & Developments
The Pen Needles Market has experienced several important developments focused on innovation and patient safety. In August 2025, Trividia Health launched TRUEplus 5-Bevel Pen Needles in the UK, offering multiple sizes and gauges designed to improve patient comfort and injection precision. In July 2025, Apollo Medical introduced Apollo Pro-Shield Duo Safety Pen Needles equipped with dual safety mechanisms to reduce accidental needlestick injuries. Owen Mumford launched Unifine®OTC Pen Needles in April 2025 to improve affordability and accessibility for uninsured and underinsured patients. Additionally, evercare medical introduced new pen needles in 2024 specifically designed to enhance the injection experience for Type I diabetes patients. These developments reflect the growing focus on advanced safety features, affordability, and patient-centric product innovations within the industry.
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Market Segmentation
The Pen Needles Market is segmented based on type, product, technology, application, material type, device, end user, functionality, and stage. By type, the market includes standard pen needles and safety pen needles, while by product it is categorized into insulin pen needles, glucagon pen needles, and growth hormone pen needles, with insulin pen needles accounting for the largest market share. Based on application, the market covers diabetes management and hormone replacement therapy, with the latter expected to witness the fastest growth. The market also includes stainless steel and polycarbonate materials, reusable and disposable pen devices, and fixed or detachable needle functionalities. Hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings remain the primary end users driving demand for pen needle products globally.
Scope of the Report
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Pen Needles Market, covering historical data from 2019 to 2024 and forecast analysis from 2026 to 2035. It evaluates market size, growth trends, competitive landscape, regional outlook, technological advancements, pricing strategies, and regulatory developments influencing the industry. The study also analyzes key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping market expansion across different regions and healthcare settings. In addition, the report offers detailed segmentation analysis, company profiling, and insights into strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and research and development activities. The research scope further includes demand-supply analysis, import-export trends, value-chain assessment, and examination of evolving consumer preferences in injectable drug delivery solutions.
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