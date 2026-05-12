Modified Cassava Starch Market to Reach US$ 4.12 Bn by 2034 at 5.58% CAGR (2026–2034)

The Modified Cassava Starch Market is witnessing notable growth due to the increasing demand for clean label ingredients, rising applications in food processing, and expanding industrial usage across emerging economies. Modified cassava starch is widely used in food and beverage products, pharmaceuticals, paper manufacturing, textiles, and adhesives because of its enhanced stability, texture, and thickening properties. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting cassava based starches as a cost effective and sustainable alternative to conventional starches.

The Modified Cassava Starch Market size is expected to reach US$ 4.12 Billion by 2034 from US$ 2.53 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.58% from 2026 to 2034.

The growth of the market is mainly driven by rising consumer preference for processed and convenience foods, increasing industrial demand for biodegradable raw materials, and growing investment in starch processing technologies.

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Growing Demand from Food and Beverage Industry

The food and beverage industry remains one of the largest consumers of modified cassava starch globally. The ingredient is extensively used in bakery products, sauces, soups, dairy items, confectionery, and ready to eat meals because of its superior binding and thickening capabilities. Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles have accelerated demand for packaged food products, especially in developing countries.

Food manufacturers prefer modified cassava starch due to its ability to improve shelf life, enhance texture, and maintain product consistency. Additionally, the increasing popularity of gluten free and clean label products is creating new opportunities for cassava starch producers. Consumers are becoming more conscious about ingredient transparency, encouraging food companies to shift toward naturally sourced starch solutions.

Industrial Applications Expanding Market Scope

Apart from food applications, modified cassava starch is gaining traction across multiple industrial sectors. The paper and textile industries use cassava starch for coating, sizing, and strengthening applications. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a binder and disintegrant in tablet manufacturing. The adhesive industry also relies on modified cassava starch for producing eco friendly and high performance adhesives.

The growing focus on sustainable and biodegradable materials is further supporting market expansion. Governments and industries worldwide are promoting environmentally friendly alternatives to synthetic chemicals, creating favorable growth prospects for cassava based starch products. Increasing research and development activities are also helping manufacturers introduce advanced starch formulations with improved functionality.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the leading regional market for modified cassava starch during the forecast period. Countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and China are major producers and exporters of cassava and cassava derived products. The presence of abundant raw materials, low production costs, and expanding food processing industries contributes significantly to regional market growth.

Thailand is among the leading exporters of cassava starch products globally, supported by strong agricultural infrastructure and growing international demand. Meanwhile, increasing industrialization in India and Southeast Asian countries is boosting the use of modified starch in paper, textile, and pharmaceutical applications.

North America and Europe are also witnessing steady demand growth due to the rising popularity of clean label food ingredients and sustainable industrial materials. The increasing adoption of plant based ingredients and natural food additives is expected to create further opportunities in these regions.

Technological Advancements Supporting Industry Growth

Continuous advancements in starch modification technologies are improving the quality and performance characteristics of cassava starch products. Manufacturers are investing in innovative processing methods to develop starches with enhanced heat resistance, stability, and viscosity control. Such advancements are helping companies cater to evolving customer requirements across various end use industries.

Automation and modernization of starch processing facilities are also contributing to increased production efficiency and improved product quality. Furthermore, strategic partnerships between food manufacturers and starch suppliers are expected to strengthen market competitiveness and support long term growth.

Modified Cassava Starch Market Segmentation

Starch

Unmodified/Native starch

Modified starch

Sweeteners

Grade

Industrial grade

Food grade

Feed grade

Nature

Organic cassava starch

Conventional cassava starch

End User

Animal feed

Food

Textile

Cosmetic

Paper

Rising Focus on Sustainable Ingredients

Sustainability has become a major trend influencing the global starch industry. Modified cassava starch is increasingly recognized as an environmentally sustainable ingredient due to its renewable nature and biodegradable properties. Industries seeking to reduce their environmental impact are adopting cassava based products as substitutes for petroleum based chemicals and synthetic additives.

The growing consumer preference for eco friendly products is encouraging manufacturers to expand their sustainable product portfolios. In addition, favorable government initiatives promoting bio based materials are expected to support the adoption of modified cassava starch across industrial applications in the coming years.

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Market leaders and key company profiles

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Cargill, Incorporated

• EIAMHENG TAPIOCA STARCH INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Psaltry International Limited

• PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk

• SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited

• Sunrise International, Inc.

• Tate and Lyle PLC

• TCS Tapioca

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