K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. Unveils Gold Refining Plant Systems for Industrial Metal Processing



Vapi, Gujarat, India – K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of industrial process equipment and chemical engineering systems, has introduced gold refining plant systems intended for use in industrial precious metal processing applications.

The gold refining plant systems are designed to facilitate the refining of gold and other precious metals from secondary sources, including jewellery scrap, industrial residues, and other metal-bearing materials. These systems support controlled refining processes that involve separation and purification methods commonly used in industrial refining operations.

Available in different configurations to meet a range of throughput and automation requirements, the systems are engineered to support structured workflows where consistent output quality and efficient material handling are important. Depending on operational needs, the solutions can be adjusted for semi-automatic or fully automatic processing.

K-JHIL Scientific’s gold refining plant systems are applied within jewellery manufacturing facilities, precious metal processing units, and other industrial environments where recovery and refining of valuable metals are part of regular operations.

This development aligns with the company’s ongoing focus on providing engineered process solutions for chemical and metallurgical applications, helping industrial operators manage refining tasks with controlled processing systems.

For more information on the gold refining plant systems and related engineering solutions, visit:

https://kjhil.com/precious-metals-refinery-system/

About K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer and supplier of industrial process systems and chemical engineering equipment. The company develops engineered solutions for refining, separation, and processing applications across industrial sectors including jewellery, chemical, and metal processing.

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K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

Vapi , Gujarat, India

Email: info@kjhil.com

Website: https://kjhil.com