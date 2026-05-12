SDKI Analytics Launches Primary Research Services in Japan to Enable Direct Market Validation

SDKI Analytics, a Japan-headquartered market research and consulting firm, has launched a dedicated primary research division offering direct data collection and field-level intelligence across Japan and broader Asia-Pacific markets. The new Primary Research Services are now available to organizations across all sectors and are designed to provide verified, first-hand market input where secondary data alone is insufficient for confident decision-making.

With over a decade of research delivery from Tokyo, SDKI Analytics has built its reputation on syndicated and custom research across 17 industries, supported by ISO-certified processes and a global network of 5,000+ practitioners. The launch of primary research capabilities extends that foundation by enabling organizations to directly engage with customers, distributors, and market participants before committing resources.

The launch of the Primary Research Services by SDKI Analytics solves the challenge of navigating Japan’s various markets that can be opaque if relying solely on secondary data. In Japan, B2B procurement runs through multi-tier distributer relationships that are often not visible in published market data. Consumer behavior is heavily shaped by trust, brand loyalty, and in-store experience in ways that aggregate survey data flattens. Regulatory and compliance requirements vary by prefecture and sector in ways that syndicated reports often miss or generalize. And business relationships are relationship-governed, meaning stated preferences in secondary sources often diverge from actual purchasing decisions.

“Companies are looking for greater certainty at earlier stages of decision-making,” said a spokesperson from SDKI Analytics. “The ability to engage directly with the market changes how assumptions are formed and tested, particularly in environments where indirect data does not fully reflect what is actually happening on the ground.”

SDKI Analytics has structured the services are across five research tracks. Market intelligence supports demand verification, expert interviews, and supply chain mapping for organizations in pre-entry or early-expansion phases. Customer intelligence clarifies how purchasing decisions are made, covering buyer persona development, journey mapping, and satisfaction assessments. Product and innovation research introduces external feedback through concept testing and product trials. Brand and marketing research evaluates perception and campaign effectiveness before and after launch. Strategic and competitive research supports go-to-market decisions through competitive benchmarking, pricing research, and choice modeling.

Each track draws from quantitative methods including online surveys, telephone interviews, and face-to-face data collection, alongside qualitative approaches such as in-depth interviews, focus group discussions, and ethnographic research. Hybrid designs are applied where neither approach alone fully answers the research question. SDKI Analytics has invested to ensure that Japan-specific language and cultural considerations are built into each engagement from the outset.

Organizations seeking direct market validation for Japan-focused or Asia-Pacific decisions can explore service Primary Research Services.

About SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics is a market research and consulting firm headquartered in Tokyo, providing syndicated, custom, and primary research across industries including semiconductors, healthcare, automotive, energy, electronics, industrial automation, and defense. With ISO-certified processes, a global expert network of 5,000+ practitioners, and over a decade of research delivery from Japan, SDKI Analytics supports corporate, financial, and institutional clients across 17 industries worldwide. Primary Research Services are available as standalone engagements or integrated programs.

Contact: info@sdki.jp

Visit https://www.sdki.jp.

Tel: +81-505-050-9337

Address: 15/F Cerulean Tower, Sakuragaokacho 26-1, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-8512, Japan