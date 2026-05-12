More Electric Aircraft Market Size to Reach US$ 13.37 Billion by 2034, Growing at 11.86% CAGR

The global More Electric Aircraft Market is projected to reach US$ 13.37 billion by 2034 from US$ 4.88 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.86% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Market Overview

The more electric aircraft market is gaining strong momentum as the aviation industry moves toward lighter, more fuel-efficient, and lower-emission aircraft systems. More electric aircraft replace traditional hydraulic, pneumatic, and mechanical systems with electrical alternatives, helping improve operational efficiency and reduce maintenance complexity. This transition is being driven by the growing emphasis on sustainability, rising fuel costs, and the need for advanced aircraft architectures. Airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and defense operators are increasingly investing in electric subsystems to improve performance and support next-generation aviation platforms.

Growth Drivers

One of the main drivers of this market is the aviation sector’s push to reduce carbon emissions while improving aircraft reliability. More electric systems support better energy management, which can lead to lower fuel consumption and reduced environmental impact. Another key factor is the rising demand for advanced avionics, flight control systems, and electric actuators that enhance aircraft functionality. The growing adoption of more electric technologies in both commercial and military aircraft is also creating long-term growth opportunities.

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Market Opportunities

Technological innovation is opening new opportunities across the more electric aircraft ecosystem. Aircraft electrification is progressing through developments in power electronics, energy storage, and lightweight components that make electric systems more practical for larger platforms. Defense aviation is also an important opportunity area, as military aircraft increasingly require efficient, compact, and resilient onboard systems. In addition, the expansion of next-generation aircraft programs and urban air mobility concepts is expected to support market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Players

The market features a mix of global aerospace, defense, and electronics companies that contribute through aircraft systems, avionics, power management, and integrated technologies.

Airbus S.A.S.

Boeing

Bombardier Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

TTTech Computertechnik AG

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the more electric aircraft market is shaped by innovation, strategic partnerships, and long-term aircraft platform programs. Leading companies are focusing on developing lighter systems, improving energy efficiency, and integrating advanced electrical architectures into commercial and military aircraft. Collaboration between aircraft manufacturers and technology suppliers is especially important because the market requires highly specialized components and certification-ready solutions. As electrification becomes more central to aviation, companies with strong engineering capabilities and broad aerospace networks are likely to strengthen their positions.

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Future Outlook

The future of the more electric aircraft market looks promising as electrification becomes a standard design priority in aviation. Demand is expected to rise steadily as manufacturers continue to adopt electric subsystems that support sustainability goals, reduce operating costs, and improve aircraft performance. Over time, advances in batteries, power distribution, and lightweight materials should further accelerate adoption across commercial, defense, and emerging aircraft categories.