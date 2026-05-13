Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Industry Share & Growth Analysis Report 2031

The global pet food packaging market is on a compelling growth path, fuelled by a powerful combination of rising pet ownership, premiumisation of pet nutrition, and rapid innovation in sustainable and functional packaging materials. According to an upcoming research report by The Insight Partners, the Pet Food Packaging Market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period 2025 to 2031, reflecting the expanding scale and sophistication of the global pet food industry and the growing importance of packaging as a driver of both product performance and brand differentiation.

Market Drivers: Forces Shaping Growth

The most fundamental driver of the pet food packaging market is the global surge in pet ownership. This expanded pet owner base has translated directly into higher volumes of pet food consumption and, by extension, greater demand for the packaging that contains and protects it. Crucially, modern pet owners increasingly treat their pets as family members and apply many of the same quality, safety, and sustainability expectations to pet food that they apply to their own food choices.

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The premiumisation of the pet food market is a particularly powerful structural trend. As pet owners invest more in the health and wellbeing of their animals, the premium and super-premium pet food segments are growing at rates significantly above the overall market average. Premium pet food products command higher packaging quality expectations, with requirements for sophisticated barrier performance, attractive on-shelf presentation, and packaging formats that reinforce perceptions of quality and freshness. This drives demand for high-performance pouches, premium cans, and innovative paper-based packaging solutions that align with the brand positioning of premium pet food manufacturers.

Sustainability is reshaping packaging decisions across the entire pet food value chain. Pet food packaging has historically relied heavily on multi-material laminated films that deliver excellent barrier performance but are difficult to recycle. Growing consumer awareness of plastic waste and environmental impact, combined with retailer sustainability commitments and emerging regulatory requirements on packaging recyclability and recycled content, is driving significant investment in the development of mono-material recyclable pouches, paper-based alternatives, and packaging systems designed for end-of-life recovery. Leading pet food brands are setting public sustainability targets for their packaging portfolios, creating a strong pull for innovative, environmentally responsible packaging solutions from their suppliers.

Key Market Players

The following companies are identified as market leaders and key profiles in The Insight Partners report:

Amcor

American Packaging Corporation

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Crown

Mondi

ProAmpac

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco

WestRock Company

Segment Analysis: Key Market Dimensions

The Insight Partners report segments the pet food packaging market across three primary dimensions: material, packaging type, and pet.

By material, the market covers paper and paperboard, plastic, and metal. Plastic dominates by volume, encompassing both flexible film pouches and rigid plastic containers, valued for their lightweight properties, design versatility, and barrier performance. Metal, primarily in the form of steel and aluminium cans, holds a significant share in the wet pet food segment, where its superior barrier properties and long shelf life performance make it the packaging of choice for high-moisture products. Paper and paperboard is the fastest-growing material segment, driven by sustainability trends and the growing popularity of paper-based bags and cartons for dry pet food and treats.

By packaging type, the market is divided into cans and pouches. Cans remain the traditional and widely trusted format for wet and semi-moist pet food, offering excellent product protection and a strong consumer association with quality and freshness. Pouches are the fastest-growing packaging format, driven by their convenience, resealability, lightweight profile, and design flexibility. The retort pouch segment in particular is growing strongly, enabling the packaging of wet pet food in a lightweight, flexible format that delivers can-equivalent shelf stability without the weight and recycling challenges of metal cans.

By pet, the market covers dogs, cats, fish, and birds. Dogs and cats together dominate the pet food packaging market by volume, reflecting their status as the most widely kept companion animals globally and the enormous scale of the commercial pet food industry serving them. The dog food segment holds the largest share, driven by the broad range of food formats and portion sizes consumed by dogs of different breeds and life stages. Cat food packaging is characterised by a particularly strong trend toward premium pouches and portion-controlled formats aligned with feline feeding behaviour. Fish and bird food packaging, while smaller in volume, represents a stable and consistent segment with distinct packaging requirements around product freshness and moisture control.

Sustainability and Innovation Trends

Innovation in pet food packaging is accelerating on multiple fronts. Mono-material flexible packaging, where all layers of a pouch or film are made from the same polymer family to enable mechanical recycling, is one of the most active areas of development. Producers are investing heavily in mono-material polyethylene and polypropylene structures that replicate the barrier and mechanical performance of conventional multi-material laminates while enabling end-of-life recyclability through established film recycling streams.

Active packaging technologies are gaining traction in the premium segment, with oxygen scavengers, moisture regulators, and antimicrobial packaging films being incorporated into pet food packaging to extend shelf life and reduce the need for artificial preservatives. These technologies align with the clean label trend in premium pet food, where owners are increasingly seeking products with minimal artificial additives. Digital printing is enabling short-run, highly customised packaging for speciality and subscription-based pet food brands, allowing rapid design iteration and market testing without the lead times and minimum quantities associated with traditional flexographic printing.

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Regional Outlook

North America is the largest regional market for pet food packaging, underpinned by the enormous scale and sophistication of the United States pet food industry, which is the world’s largest by value. High rates of pet ownership, strong spending per pet, and the advanced development of premium and speciality pet food categories drive substantial demand for high-performance, innovative packaging solutions. The sustainability agenda in North America is also intensifying, with major retailers and pet food brands committing to recyclable packaging targets that are stimulating investment in new packaging formats and materials.

Europe is the second largest market, with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands being key consumers. The European pet food market is characterised by high penetration of premium products and a particularly advanced sustainability agenda driven by EU packaging regulations and consumer expectations. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, with rising disposable incomes, growing pet ownership in China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, and a rapidly developing premium pet food sector creating strong and sustained demand growth for innovative pet food packaging.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is among the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. We take pride in delivering exclusive reports along with sophisticated strategic and tactical insights into the industry. Reports are generated through a combination of primary and secondary research, solely aimed at giving our clientele a knowledge-based insight into the market and domain. This is done to assist clients in making wiser business decisions. A holistic perspective in every study undertaken forms an integral part of our research methodology and makes the report unique and reliable.

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