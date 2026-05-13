Aerospace Torque Sensor Market Size & Share: $1.66 Billion to $3.25 Billion, 7.73% CAGR

The aerospace torque sensor market is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating demand for precision engineering in aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, and testing. These sensors measure rotational force (torque) in critical components like engines, rotors, and control systems, ensuring safety, efficiency, and performance. As global air travel rebounds post-pandemic and commercial aviation expands, torque sensors have become indispensable for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Market Size and Growth Projections

The global Aerospace Torque Sensor Market Size is projected to reach US$ 3.25 billion by 2034 from US$ 1.66 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period 2026-2034. This surge reflects surging investments in next-generation aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and space exploration programs. North America leads due to major players like Boeing and Lockheed Martin, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a high-growth region fueled by China’s aviation boom and India’s defense initiatives.

Key drivers include stringent regulatory standards from bodies like the FAA and EASA, which mandate advanced sensors for torque accuracy in flight-critical applications. Advancements in sensor technology such as wireless, non-contact, and fiber-optic variants reduce weight and enhance data precision, aligning with the industry’s push for fuel-efficient, lightweight designs. For instance, torque sensors in turbine engines help detect imbalances early, preventing costly failures.

Technological Innovations Fueling Adoption

Torque sensors in aerospace have evolved from traditional strain-gauge models to sophisticated rotary and reaction types. Reaction torque sensors measure stationary forces, ideal for ground testing, while rotary versions excel in dynamic flight conditions. Integration with IoT and AI enables predictive analytics, minimizing downtime. Recent innovations include miniature sensors for drones and hypersonic vehicles, supporting applications in satellite deployment and missile guidance.

The commercial aviation segment dominates, accounting for over 50% market share, propelled by orders for wide-body jets like the Boeing 777X. Military aviation follows, with torque sensors vital for fighter jets and helicopters. Space applications, though nascent, grow rapidly with reusable rockets from SpaceX and ISRO, demanding sensors resilient to extreme vibrations and temperatures.

Challenges persist, including high development costs and supply chain disruptions from geopolitical tensions. However, opportunities abound in emerging markets like sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) testing and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, where precise torque measurement optimizes propulsion systems.

Get a PDF Sample– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017888

Key Players in the Aerospace Torque Sensor Market

Leading companies are innovating to capture market share through R&D and strategic partnerships:

ALTHEN Sensors : Specializes in custom torque sensors for aerospace testing.

Crane Electronics : Offers digital torque solutions for assembly and maintenance.

ETH-messtechnik gmbh : Provides high-precision sensors for dynamic measurements.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. : Known for rugged, compact designs in aviation.

HITEC Sensor Developments, Inc. : Focuses on bespoke strain-gauge torque transducers.

Honeywell International Inc : Delivers integrated sensing systems for engines.

Hottinger Brüel and Kjaer GmbH (HBK) : Excels in vibration and torque analysis tools.

Kistler Group : Leads in piezoelectric torque sensors for high-speed applications.

S. Himmelstein and Company : Renowned for reaction torque sensors in test rigs.

SENSODRIVE GmbH: Innovates in contactless magnetic torque measurement.

These players emphasize certifications like AS9100 to meet aerospace quality standards, fostering collaborations with OEMs.

Regional Insights

Europe holds a strong position, driven by Airbus and Rolls-Royce innovations. The U.S. benefits from NASA-funded projects, while India’s HAL and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation boost demand in defense. Supply chain localization in Asia addresses raw material volatility.

Get Full Copy of This Report– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017888

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the aerospace torque sensor market will thrive on electrification trends and autonomous flight systems. By 2034, hybrid-electric propulsion and urban air mobility could double demand, with CAGR potentially exceeding 8% if 6G-enabled sensors enable real-time global monitoring. Sustainability mandates will prioritize low-power, recyclable sensors, while quantum sensing promises unprecedented accuracy. Stakeholders must navigate cybersecurity risks in connected systems, but the trajectory points to a resilient, tech-driven future powering safer skies.

Related Reports–

Torque Converter Market

Aerospace MEMS Sensor Market

Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market

About Us