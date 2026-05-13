Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market registering an impressive CAGR of 14.9% by 2031

The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market is undergoing rapid expansion as diabetes prevalence continues to rise and healthcare systems increasingly emphasize real-time glucose monitoring and personalized disease management. Continuous glucose monitoring devices provide patients and clinicians with accurate, ongoing glucose readings, helping reduce hypoglycemic episodes, improve glycemic control, and support better treatment decisions. Growing adoption among individuals with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, along with technological advancements in wearable sensors and mobile health integration, is significantly accelerating market growth.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market Trends highlight strong momentum driven by innovation, expanding reimbursement coverage, and increasing awareness of diabetes management. The continuous glucose monitoring device (CGMD) market size is projected to reach US$ 33.21 billion by 2031 from US$ 12.71 billion in 2024, registering an impressive CAGR of 14.9% during 2025–2031. According to The Insight Partners, the market is benefiting from the growing use of connected healthcare technologies, artificial intelligence-enabled analytics, and integration with insulin delivery systems to create more comprehensive diabetes care solutions.

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What Is Driving the Growth of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market?

The primary driver of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market is the rising global burden of diabetes. Sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and aging populations are contributing to a growing number of patients who require continuous monitoring to manage blood glucose levels effectively. Healthcare providers are increasingly recommending these devices because they offer superior insights compared to traditional finger-stick methods.

Technological advancements are also transforming the market. Modern devices feature factory calibration, extended sensor wear, smartphone connectivity, and cloud-based data sharing. These capabilities enhance patient convenience and enable remote monitoring by healthcare professionals, improving adherence and treatment outcomes. Expanded insurance coverage and supportive reimbursement policies in developed markets are further boosting adoption.

How Are Market Trends Shaping the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market?

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market Trends are being shaped by the integration of devices with insulin pumps and automated insulin delivery systems. This development is advancing closed-loop diabetes management, often referred to as an artificial pancreas, which reduces manual intervention and improves glycemic stability.

Another important trend is the increasing use of continuous glucose monitoring devices among people with Type 2 diabetes who are not using intensive insulin therapy. Manufacturers are also focusing on smaller, more comfortable sensors and improved accuracy to broaden adoption among pediatric and elderly patients. Growth in telehealth and digital health platforms is creating additional opportunities for continuous remote disease management.

Market Segmentation

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market can be segmented by component, end user, and geography.

By component:

Sensors

Transmitters

Receivers

By end user:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Specialty Diabetes Centers

By geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South and Central America

Sensors account for the largest share of the market due to their recurring replacement cycle and critical role in device performance.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market due to a high prevalence of diabetes, favorable reimbursement policies, and rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. The United States represents the largest contributor to regional revenue.

Europe maintains a significant market share, supported by growing healthcare expenditures and increasing awareness of diabetes prevention and management. Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, driven by large diabetic populations in China and India, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to wearable medical devices.

Key Players in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market

Leading companies operating in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Senseonics Holdings Inc

i-SENS Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

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Future Outlook

The future of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device (CGMD) Market is exceptionally strong as healthcare providers and patients continue to adopt data-driven diabetes management solutions. Ongoing innovation in non-invasive monitoring, artificial intelligence-powered analytics, and interoperability with digital health ecosystems is expected to further transform patient care.

Emerging markets offer significant untapped potential as diabetes awareness increases and healthcare access improves. Companies that focus on affordability, user-friendly design, and strategic partnerships are likely to strengthen their market positions and benefit from the sustained double-digit growth expected through 2031.

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