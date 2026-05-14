Dialysis Equipment Market to Reach $19.13B by 2031

The global dialysis equipment market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal diseases, increasing tech breakthroughs in dialysis, and expanding healthcare access via innovative government initiatives. Dialysis equipment encompasses hemodialysis equipment, peritoneal dialysis equipment, concentrates and solutions, catheters and tubings, and other products. With the demand for home-based dialysis solutions skyrocketing, manufacturers are coming up with advanced portable dialysis machines and AI-driven monitoring systems to enhance patient convenience and treatment efficiency. Thus, the future of the global dialysis equipment market lies in technological integration, AI-assisted treatment protocols, and expanding home dialysis solutions, making renal care more accessible and efficient while improving patient outcomes worldwide.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal diseases. With the rise in chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal diseases cases, there is an increasing need for dialysis. The burden is particularly high in regions with aging populations and rising incidences of diabetes and hypertension, which are leading causes of kidney failure. Therefore, the growing burden of kidney-related diseases drives the dialysis market. Similarly, the increasing tech breakthroughs in dialysis, is another key contributor to rising demand for dialysis equipment.

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Dialysis Equipment Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases and End-Stage Renal Diseases Driving Dialysis Equipment Market

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects roughly 850 million people around the world, and about 10% of the population globally will face some form of kidney disease. The burden of CKD is large, especially in cases with older populations and rising diabetes and hypertension incidences—these diseases are primary contributors to kidney failure. In the United States (US), there are approximately 37 million adults with CKD, with over 800,000 adults currently living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and need either dialysis or kidney transplantation. In China, the prevalence of CKD is estimated between 10% and 12%, totalling over 120 million people, and in India, there are approximately 1.75 million patients who require dialysis each year.

The situation is equally stark in Europe, with over 546,000 patients receiving renal replacement therapy, and Portugal and Belgium having some of the highest rates for dialysis incidence. CKD is on the rise in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well, with approximately 73 million adults currently suffering from diabetes (a significant risk factor for kidney disease). This number is estimated to rise to 136 million adults with diabetes in 2045. As CKD progresses to ESRD, patients require lifelong dialysis treatments, increasing the demand for hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) machines, along with essential consumables such as dialyzers, tubing, and catheters. The shift toward home-based dialysis solutions enables patients to seek more convenient and cost-effective treatment options. Additionally, government healthcare initiatives and insurance coverage expansions in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea are improving dialysis accessibility, ensuring that more patients receive timely treatment. Thus, the rising disease prevalence, aging demographics, and technological advancements together continue to propel the dialysis equipment market growth, making it a critical segment in global healthcare.

Rising Adoption of Home-Based Dialysis Solutions

Traditionally, patients received dialysis in hospitals or clinics, necessitating multiple trips in a week for treatment. However, momentum is building towards home-based dialysis (HBD), with home hemodialysis (HHD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APO), as it’s been shown to not only improve quality of life but reduce strain on the healthcare system. In the United States, approximately 14% of dialysis patients choose home-based treatments, and that number is expected to expand with technology and reimbursement practices.

Canada and Australia have also adopted home dialysis programs that government agencies have supported to allow patients to thrive independently. The advancement of dialysis using portable, wearable devices 15, which allows patients to receive treatment at different locations, has been a huge boon and a big reason for the growth of HBD. Real-time monitoring devices using artificial intelligence (i.e., AI integrated into home dialysis machines) have allowed for better monitoring of patients’ health, reduced complications, and reduced hospital visits. As policymakers and healthcare providers continue to focus on cost-effective and patient-centered care, the home dialysis 15 section represents a huge growth potential area for manufacturers of home dialysis solutions, and added impetus to continue developing and innovating compact, intuitive, and automated products for dialysis patients.

Dialysis Equipment Market News and Key Development:

The dialysis equipment market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the dialysis equipment market are:

Fresenius Medical Care (FME), has achieved a growth milestone of more than 14,000 U.S.-based patients using the Company’s NxStage systems to perform Home Hemodialysis (HHD) therapy through both Fresenius Kidney Care clinics and other providers. The company has in parallel launched the newest version of its home dialysis machine, the NxStage VersiHD with GuideMe Software, featuring enhancements designed to simplify treatment, increase ease of learning, and improve user experience. These achievements highlight the efficacy and reliability of the NxStage system in delivering safe, high-quality care to patients in the comfort of their homes. (Source: Fresenius Medical Care, Company Website, April 2024)

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AQUAbase nX Reverse Osmosis System. The AQUAbase nX is a single-stage reverse osmosis device providing high-quality water for dialysis patients without the use of chemicals. Through its unique design, AQUAbase nX has up to a 75% raw water conversion rate that may conserve water usage and reduce costs of power, pre-treatment and maintenance of equipment. (Source: B. Braun, Press Release, September 2023)

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