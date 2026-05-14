Laparoscopic Devices Market to Reach $26.61B by 2031

The global laparoscopic devices market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing tech breakthroughs in laparoscopy, and growing demand of minimally invasive surgeries. Laparoscopic Devices encompasses energy systems, laparoscopes, suction devices, robot assisted systems, insufflation device, and access devices. With the demand for minimally invasive surgeries is skyrocketing, manufacturers are coming up with advanced laparoscopic solutions to enhance patient convenience and treatment efficiency. Thus, the future of the global laparoscopic devices market lies in robotic assisted laparoscopic solutions, making laparoscopies more accessible and efficient while improving patient outcomes worldwide.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease, often leading to surgical action. Here, minimally invasive approaches seem to be increasingly favoured. Therefore, the growing burden of chronic diseases drives the laparoscopic devices market. Similarly, the increasing tech breakthroughs in laparoscopy, is another key contributor to rising demand for laparoscopic devices. These technological advancements improve precision, increase visualization, and expand the number of procedures that can be performed minimally invasively, which is leading to the increased uptake of laparoscopic surgery.

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Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving Laparoscopic Devices Market

One of the primary drivers for the laparoscopic devices market is the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, often leading to surgical action. Here, minimally invasive approaches seem to be increasingly favoured. For example, the global incidence of obesity – a significant risk factor for many chronic diseases – continues to increase, with estimates that by 2025, 167.0 million people will experience worsened health from being overweight or obese. This directly stimulates the need for laparoscopic bariatric surgery. A study performed from March 2023 through February 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia explained that most patients (93.3% of the 208 patients studied) underwent laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (LSG), and that BMI decreased, while comorbidities of obesity, including hypertension and diabetes improved. The global prevalence of gallstones is on the rise as well. Specifically, a systematic review in February 2025 published prevalence estimates of gallstones to be 6.1%, surgical resection in the form of laparoscopic cholecystectomy continues to be the gold standard for symptomatic patients.

Furthermore, a report published in May 2025 stated that laparoscopic approaches are taking over, with a report of greater than 80% of cholecystectomies being performed laparoscopically – alleviating patients’ experience of surgical intervention with shorter recovery and fewer complications. Colorectal cancer is another significant driver of laparoscopic procedures as well; GLOBOCAN 2022 published in February 2025 reported that over 53,941 new colorectal cancer cases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region alone, while the American Cancer Society’s estimates for colorectal cancer in America showed over 107,320 new cases of colon cancer and 46,950 new cases of rectal cancer in the United States.

These high incidence rates drive the demand for laparoscopic colorectal surgeries, with advancements in robotic-assisted proctectomy improving precision, as noted in a 2025 market report. The shift towards less invasive appendectomy is also evident, with a January 2025 report on the Appendicitis market noting increased adoption of laparoscopic appendectomy due to reduced incisions and quicker recovery. These instances underscore how the growing burden of chronic diseases directly translates into an escalating demand for laparoscopic procedures and the advanced devices required for them.

Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Surgeries

The RALS market will continued to be assured as it quickly becomes the norm in many specialties, 15% of general surgeries being robotic-assisted in 2023, likely to 30% in the next 5 years, and languishing adoption in some procedures like thyroid cancer (38%) and prostate cancer (27.8%), as well as colorectal and cardiothoracic surgeries. In addition to rapid usage growth of VATS, the integration of various advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) will only faster the proliferation of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery as AI improves preoperative planning, decision making in real time, and postoperative analysis.

As AI-assisted robotic procedures also lower the chance for surgical errors, facilitate faster recovery timelines, and improved patient outcomes by enhancing surgical procedures and decreasing tissue trauma. Additional advances from the likes of Intuitive Surgical (the da Vinci 5 offers real time force feedback and multi-dimensional view) and Medtronic (Hugo system) all advocate for premium new product development in robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery. The overall trend of increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, offering benefits such as less pain, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times for patients, solidifies RALS as a highly promising area for innovation and market growth within laparoscopic devices, with over 2,000 US hospitals already utilizing robotic surgical systems.

Laparoscopic Devices Market News and Key Development:

The laparoscopic devices market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the Laparoscopic Devices market are:

Medtronic announced that the Expand URO Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study, the largest such study for robotic-assisted urologic surgery ever conducted, met both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints. The prospective, multi-center, single-arm IDE study included 137 patients who underwent urologic procedures using the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. (Source: Medtronic, Company Website, April 2025)

Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a global leader in surgical technologies and solutions, today announced the completion of the first cases in the clinical trial for the OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System. The cases mark the first clinical experience with the OTTAVA System. Chief of Minimally Invasive and Elective General Surgery UT Health Houston and the lead investigator for the clinical study, performed Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery using the OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. (Source: Johnson & Johnson, Press Release, April 2025)

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