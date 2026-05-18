Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Outlook 2031: Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

The global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Therapeutics Market continues to expand steadily as awareness rises, research advances, and innovative treatments reach patients worldwide. According to The Insight Partners, the market was valued at approximately US$ 29.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from US$ 31.87 billion in 2025 to US$ 53.77 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. The immune system mistakenly attacks the protective myelin sheath around nerve fibers, leading to communication problems between the brain and the body. Symptoms vary widely and can include fatigue, mobility issues, vision problems, numbness, and cognitive challenges. While there is no cure, disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) help manage symptoms, reduce relapses, and slow disease progression.

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Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis The increasing number of MS cases globally is a primary growth driver. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.8 million people worldwide suffer from MS. In the United States, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society reported about 1 million affected individuals in 2021. Regions like sub-Saharan Africa are also witnessing a rising burden, with prevalence increasing in areas such as the UAE (about 7 in 10,000 people as of recent data). This growing patient pool directly fuels demand for effective therapeutics.

Advancements in Research and Development Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in novel therapies. High-efficacy DMTs that target immune modulation, suppression, or cell sequestration are gaining traction. Emerging options include CNS-penetrant Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. These innovations offer better outcomes for patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS).

Increased Funding and Collaborations Research grants are accelerating innovation. For example, MS Australia awarded significant funding to the University of Tasmania’s Menzies Institute for Medical Research. The European Union’s HORIZON Europe program is supporting the BEHIND-MS consortium with millions of euros to identify biomarkers and develop targeted therapies. Such initiatives create a robust pipeline of new treatments.

Regulatory Approvals and Product Launches Recent developments include the US FDA approval of Tyruko (natalizumab-sztn), the first biosimilar to Tysabri for relapsing forms of MS. In Europe, Neuraxpharm launched BRIUMVI (ublituximab) for active relapsing MS. In India, Roche Pharma launched Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), the first approved therapy for both RRMS and PPMS. These launches expand access and intensify competition.

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Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Class

Immunosuppressants held the largest share in 2023. These drugs reduce immune system activity and have been a cornerstone of MS treatment for decades. Common agents include cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, methotrexate, and mitoxantrone.

held the largest share in 2023. These drugs reduce immune system activity and have been a cornerstone of MS treatment for decades. Common agents include cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, methotrexate, and mitoxantrone. Immunomodulators also play a vital role by modifying immune responses without broad suppression.

By Route of Administration

Injectable therapies dominated the market in 2023 due to established efficacy and physician familiarity.

therapies dominated the market in 2023 due to established efficacy and physician familiarity. Oral treatments are gaining popularity for their convenience and improved patient adherence.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies led in 2023, as many advanced therapies require clinical supervision.

led in 2023, as many advanced therapies require clinical supervision. Retail pharmacies and e-commerce channels are expanding, especially for maintenance medications.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global market, driven by the United States. Factors include high R&D investment, strong government and private funding, collaborations between pharma and tech companies, and high disease awareness. Favorable regulatory policies further support growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, growing patient populations, and increasing access to advanced therapies in countries like China, India, and Japan are key contributors.

Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America also present opportunities, particularly as diagnosis rates improve and newer treatments become available.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the MS therapeutics market include: Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Horizon Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, Neuraxpharm, GlaxoSmithKline, Viatris, and Johnson & Johnson.

These companies focus on portfolio expansion, strategic partnerships, biosimilar development, and geographic expansion to maintain market share.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite strong growth, challenges persist. High treatment costs, side effects of some therapies, limited access in low-resource regions, and the complexity of MS (which requires personalized treatment) remain hurdles. However, the pipeline of innovative therapies, digital health tools for monitoring, and greater emphasis on early diagnosis are expected to drive sustained expansion.

The market is shifting toward more convenient oral and high-efficacy therapies, with a growing focus on progressive forms of MS that were historically harder to treat.

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