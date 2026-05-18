Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Forecast 2031

The global kidney dialysis equipment market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing burden of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), advancements in dialysis technologies, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Kidney dialysis plays a critical role in sustaining patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), making it an essential component of modern healthcare systems.

According to market projections, the kidney dialysis equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 27.04 billion by 2031 from US$ 17.23 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during 2025–2031. This growth trajectory highlights the rising demand for effective renal care solutions worldwide.

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Key Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases

One of the primary drivers of the kidney dialysis equipment market is the growing incidence of CKD and ESRD. Lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity significantly contribute to kidney failure. As these chronic diseases continue to rise globally, the need for dialysis treatment is increasing at an unprecedented rate.

Rising Geriatric Population

The aging population is more susceptible to kidney-related disorders, including renal failure. As life expectancy increases worldwide, the demand for dialysis services and advanced equipment is expanding. This demographic shift is a key factor supporting long-term market growth.

Technological Advancements in Dialysis Equipment

Continuous innovation in dialysis technologies has improved patient outcomes and enhanced treatment efficiency. Developments such as portable dialysis machines, home-based dialysis systems, and wearable devices are transforming patient care by offering convenience and flexibility. These advancements are expected to drive market adoption significantly.

Growing Adoption of Home Dialysis

Home dialysis, including peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis, is gaining popularity due to its cost-effectiveness and patient comfort. Governments and healthcare providers are promoting home-based treatment to reduce hospital burden and improve quality of life. This trend is fueling the demand for compact and user-friendly dialysis equipment.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Development

Emerging economies are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure, improving access to advanced medical technologies. Expansion of dialysis centers and government initiatives aimed at improving renal care are contributing to market growth. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies in developed regions are encouraging the adoption of dialysis treatments.

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Market Segmentation Overview

The kidney dialysis equipment market is segmented based on product type, modality, end user, and geography.

By Product Type

Hemodialysis machines

Peritoneal dialysis equipment

Dialysis consumables and accessories

Hemodialysis equipment dominates the market due to its widespread clinical use, while peritoneal dialysis is witnessing growing adoption due to its home-based application.

By Modality

In-center dialysis

Home dialysis

In-center dialysis continues to hold a major share; however, home dialysis is expected to grow at a faster pace due to increased patient preference and cost benefits.

By End User

Hospitals

Dialysis centers

Home care settings

Dialysis centers account for a significant share, driven by the increasing number of specialized facilities globally.

Key Market Players

The kidney dialysis equipment market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and global expansion. Prominent companies operating in the market include:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

DaVita Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Medtronic plc

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Outset Medical, Inc.

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

These companies are investing in advanced technologies and expanding their service networks to strengthen their market positions.

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