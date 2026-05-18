Bioresorbable Medical Materials Market 2031

The global bioresorbable medical material market is gaining significant momentum as healthcare systems increasingly adopt innovative, patient-centric solutions. Bioresorbable materials, also known as biodegradable materials, are designed to gradually dissolve and be absorbed by the body after serving their purpose, eliminating the need for surgical removal. These materials are widely used in orthopedic implants, cardiovascular stents, sutures, drug delivery systems, and tissue engineering applications.

According to market insights, the bioresorbable medical material market size is projected to reach US$ 2.84 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.23 billion in 2022. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.70% during 2023–2031. This rapid growth reflects the increasing adoption of advanced biomaterials and growing preference for minimally invasive medical procedures.

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Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

One of the most significant drivers of the bioresorbable medical material market is the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. These treatments reduce surgical risks, minimize scarring, and shorten recovery time. Bioresorbable materials are ideal for such procedures as they eliminate the need for follow-up surgeries to remove implants, enhancing patient comfort and reducing healthcare costs.

Increasing Use in Orthopedic and Cardiovascular Applications

Bioresorbable materials are extensively used in orthopedic implants such as screws, plates, and pins, as well as in cardiovascular devices like bioresorbable stents. These materials provide temporary support during healing and are gradually absorbed by the body, reducing long-term complications. The rising prevalence of orthopedic injuries and cardiovascular diseases is significantly boosting demand in these segments.

Advancements in Biomaterials and Polymer Technology

Continuous innovation in biomaterials and polymer sciences has led to the development of advanced bioresorbable materials with improved strength, biocompatibility, and controlled degradation rates. Materials such as polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), and polycaprolactone (PCL) are widely used due to their favorable properties. These advancements are expanding the scope of applications and improving clinical outcomes.

Growing Geriatric Population

The increasing global aging population is more prone to chronic diseases, bone disorders, and cardiovascular conditions. This demographic shift is driving the demand for advanced medical treatments and implants, including bioresorbable materials. Elderly patients benefit significantly from these materials as they reduce the need for additional surgeries.

Rising Incidence of Trauma and Sports Injuries

The increasing incidence of trauma cases and sports-related injuries is contributing to the growth of the bioresorbable medical material market. These materials are widely used in surgical procedures for fracture fixation and soft tissue repair. Their ability to dissolve naturally after healing makes them an attractive option for both patients and healthcare providers.

Expanding Applications in Drug Delivery and Tissue Engineering

Bioresorbable materials are increasingly being used in advanced drug delivery systems and tissue engineering. They can be engineered to release drugs in a controlled manner, improving treatment efficacy. In tissue engineering, these materials act as scaffolds that support tissue regeneration and gradually degrade as new tissue forms.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Infrastructure Development

Growing healthcare investments, particularly in emerging economies, are improving access to advanced medical technologies. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting innovative materials to enhance patient outcomes. This trend is supporting the widespread adoption of bioresorbable medical materials.

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Market Segmentation Overview

The bioresorbable medical material market is segmented based on material type, application, end user, and geography.

By Material Type

Polymers (PLA, PGA, PCL)

Ceramics

Others

Polymers dominate the market due to their versatility, ease of processing, and wide range of medical applications.

By Application

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Drug delivery

Tissue engineering

Others

Orthopedic applications hold a significant share, while cardiovascular applications are expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing use of bioresorbable stents.

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research institutes

Hospitals account for the largest share due to the high volume of surgical procedures performed globally.

Key Market Players

The bioresorbable medical material market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation and strategic expansion. Prominent companies include:

Evonik Industries AG

Corbion N.V.

Foster Corporation

DSM Biomedical (Royal DSM)

Poly-Med Incorporated

LACTEL Absorbable Polymers (Evonik)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce advanced materials with enhanced biocompatibility and performance.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the bioresorbable medical material market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research and development capabilities, and high adoption of innovative medical technologies. The region also benefits from the presence of leading market players.

Europe follows closely, driven by increasing healthcare investments and growing demand for advanced medical treatments.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about advanced treatment options in countries such as China, India, and Japan are fueling market expansion.

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