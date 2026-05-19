North America Air Cargo Market Size to Hit US$ 51,508.6 Million by 2031 at a 4.9% CAGR
The global logistics landscape is undergoing a massive transformation, and North America stands at the forefront of this evolution. As a critical hub for international trade, industrial manufacturing, and digital commerce, the region relies heavily on efficient supply chain networks. Among various modes of transportation, air cargo has emerged as an indispensable pillar, offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and security for high-value and time-sensitive goods.
Market Size and Growth Trajectory
According to a comprehensive study by The Insight Partners, the North America Air Cargo Market is expected to reach US$ 51,508.6 Million by 2031 from US$ 36,480.2 Million in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2031. This steady and robust expansion underscores the growing reliance of major industries on air freight to maintain lean inventories and meet the escalating demands of modern consumers.
Key Drivers of Market Expansion
Several macroeconomic and technological factors are fueling this upward trajectory. Foremost among them is the explosive growth of e-commerce. Consumers now expect expedited often next-day or same-day deliveries, compelling retailers and e-commerce giants to integrate air cargo deeply into their fulfillment strategies.
Furthermore, the revitalization of domestic manufacturing in North America, particularly in high-tech sectors like semiconductors, automotive electronics, and aerospace components, has boosted demand. These high-value sectors cannot afford prolonged transit times associated with maritime or over-the-road freight. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors have further accelerated market growth. The need for temperature-controlled transport for vaccines, biologics, and specialized medical equipment ensures that air cargo remains the preferred choice for lifesaving logistics.
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Competitive Landscape and Key Players
The North American air cargo ecosystem is highly competitive, characterized by a mix of dedicated express integrators, traditional belly-hold commercial airlines, and specialized freight forwarders. These entities are continuously investing in fleet expansion, digital tracking technologies, and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to optimize operations and secure market dominance.
Some of the prominent key players operating in the North America air cargo market include:
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United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
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FedEx Corp
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ANA Cargo
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Cargolux Airlines International S.A.
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Cathay Pacific Airways Limited
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Emirates SkyCargo
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Etihad Cargo
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Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company
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Lufthansa Group
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Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group)
These industry leaders are actively forming strategic partnerships, expanding their airport hub capacities, and implementing advanced automated sorting systems to handle increased cargo volumes efficiently.
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Technological Advancements Shaping the Market
Innovation is rapidly redefining how air cargo operates in North America. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors enables real-time tracking of cargo temperature, humidity, and location, providing unprecedented transparency to shippers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being utilized for predictive analytics, helping carriers optimize route planning, fuel consumption, and warehouse space utilization. Additionally, automated ground handling operations and digital air waybills (e-AWB) are reducing processing times at major hub airports, minimizing bottlenecks, and enhancing overall supply chain resilience.
Future Outlook
Looking ahead, the future of the North America air cargo market appears highly promising yet dynamic. The industry is poised to witness a deeper commitment toward sustainability, with stringent carbon emission regulations driving carriers to adopt fuel-efficient, next-generation freighter aircraft and invest heavily in sustainable aviation fuels. While geopolitical shifts and fluctuating fuel prices may introduce short-term volatility, the structural demand for rapid freight delivery will remain unshakable. As cross-border trade agreements evolve and nearshoring practices gain momentum across Mexico and Canada, North American air cargo infrastructure will expand further. Ultimately, the market will transition into a highly digitized, eco-conscious, and resilient network capable of supporting the next wave of global economic integration.
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The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, as well as chemicals and Materials.
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