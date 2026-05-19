Blood Collection Market Forecast to 2033: Rising Diagnostic Demand and Healthcare Expansion

According to the Business Market Insights, the Blood Collection Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing diagnostic testing volumes, growing blood donation initiatives, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure worldwide. The market was valued at US$ 4.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 8.85 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.42% from 2026 to 2033.

Blood collection plays a vital role in modern healthcare systems, enabling disease diagnosis, therapeutic monitoring, blood transfusion management, and laboratory testing. The growing burden of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and infectious diseases has substantially increased the need for routine blood testing and safe blood collection procedures across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks. Additionally, the rise in preventive healthcare awareness and early disease detection programs is fueling market expansion globally.

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The increasing number of surgical procedures and trauma cases is another major factor contributing to market growth. Blood collection systems are widely used during surgeries, emergency treatments, and transfusion therapies. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are also launching blood donation campaigns and strengthening blood bank infrastructure, which is creating strong demand for advanced blood collection products such as blood bags, collection tubes, syringes, and automated collection systems. Furthermore, technological advancements in safety-engineered devices and automated blood collection solutions are improving operational efficiency and patient safety.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Diagnostic Testing

One of the primary drivers of the blood collection market is the increasing demand for diagnostic testing. Routine blood analysis is essential for diagnosing infections, monitoring chronic diseases, and evaluating patient health conditions. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are witnessing a substantial rise in blood sample collection due to growing healthcare awareness and expanding healthcare access worldwide.

The surge in molecular diagnostics, pathology testing, and preventive screening programs is further accelerating the adoption of blood collection devices. Diagnostic applications continue to dominate the market because of the consistent need for accurate and reliable blood testing in healthcare settings.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, kidney disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological disorders is significantly boosting the market. Patients suffering from chronic conditions require regular blood monitoring and laboratory assessments, leading to continuous demand for blood collection products.

Moreover, the aging population worldwide is contributing to higher healthcare utilization rates and frequent diagnostic procedures. Elderly patients often require regular blood tests for disease management, which supports long-term market growth.

Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Devices

Technological innovations are transforming the blood collection industry. Manufacturers are introducing advanced safety needles, vacuum blood collection tubes, automated blood collection systems, and pain-free blood sampling technologies to improve patient comfort and healthcare worker safety.

Automation in blood collection and laboratory systems is gaining traction, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The integration of AI-enabled laboratory management systems and automated sample handling technologies is improving operational accuracy and reducing contamination risks.

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Market Segmentation

By Product

Blood Collection Tubes

Needles and Syringes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Systems/Monitors

Lancets

Among these, blood collection tubes dominated the market in 2025 due to their extensive use in diagnostic laboratories and compatibility with automated analyzers.

By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automated Blood Collection

The manual blood collection segment held the largest market share because of its cost-effectiveness and widespread adoption across healthcare facilities and blood donation centers.

By Application

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Diagnostic applications accounted for the largest share owing to increasing routine testing and disease screening activities globally.

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Nursing Homes

Diagnostic and Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Other End Users

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories remain the leading end users due to high patient volumes and growing laboratory testing demand.

Regional Insights

North America currently dominates the blood collection market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic testing rates, and strong adoption of safety-engineered blood collection devices. The United States accounts for the largest regional share because of increasing chronic disease prevalence and expanding clinical laboratory services.

Europe remains the second-largest market, supported by established healthcare systems, favorable regulations, and increasing demand for laboratory automation. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are key contributors to regional growth.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, and government-led blood donation initiatives in countries such as China and India are driving market expansion. Increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare and growing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are also accelerating regional growth.

Market Trends

Several emerging trends are shaping the future of the blood collection market:

Increasing adoption of automated blood collection systems

Rising demand for minimally invasive blood sampling technologies

Expansion of home-based diagnostic testing

Growing use of safety-engineered collection devices

Integration of AI and digital laboratory management systems

Increasing investments in blood bank modernization

These trends are expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance patient safety, and create new growth opportunities for market players.

Recent Developments

The market is witnessing continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions among major companies. Some recent developments include:

Hims and Hers announced the acquisition of YourBio Health to strengthen advanced pain-free blood sampling technology capabilities.

Medical Technology and Devices (MTD) completed the acquisition of Ypsomed’s Pen Needles and Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems businesses.

GVS S.p.A. announced the acquisition of Haemonetics Corporation’s Transfusion Medicine business to expand its healthcare filtration portfolio.

Key Players in the Blood Collection Market

Major companies operating in the market include:

Fresenius Kabi AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Cardinal Health

Nipro Medical Corporation

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Haemonetics Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Greiner Holding AG

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Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

The future outlook for the blood collection market remains highly promising. Increasing healthcare investments, growing laboratory networks, expanding blood donation programs, and rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis are expected to drive long-term growth.

Emerging economies present substantial opportunities due to improving healthcare access and expanding diagnostic infrastructure. In addition, innovations in painless blood collection technologies, automation, and smart diagnostic solutions are expected to create new revenue streams for industry participants.

As healthcare systems worldwide continue focusing on patient safety, efficient diagnostics, and advanced laboratory technologies, the blood collection market is projected to witness strong and sustainable growth through 2033.

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