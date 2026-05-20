The Sharad Group Addresses Growing Silica Sand Demand by Expanding Supply Operations Across India’s Industrial and Construction Sectors

The Sharad Group, a mineral and raw material supply company based in Gandhidham, Gujarat, is expanding its processed silica sand supply operations to meet the growing procurement needs of industrial manufacturers, construction companies, and infrastructure developers across India.

India’s industrial output has been growing across multiple sectors simultaneously – from construction and real estate to chemicals, glass, and oil and gas. This parallel growth across industries has significantly increased the consumption of silica sand, one of the most widely used industrial minerals in the country. For businesses that rely on silica sand as a key raw material input, sourcing it from a supplier that can deliver consistent quality and stable supply has become a business-critical concern.

The Sharad Group has been responding to this market reality by developing a structured silica sand supply operation from its base in Gandhidham, Kutch district, Gujarat. The company’s supply model focuses on three core priorities: processed product quality, supply schedule reliability, and direct engagement with industrial procurement teams to understand and fulfil their specific requirements.

Processed silica sand from The Sharad Group is tested and graded to confirm grain size distribution, silica dioxide content, and physical cleanliness before dispatch. This processing step ensures that what arrives at a buyer’s facility matches the specifications agreed upon during procurement discussions, reducing the risk of production disruptions caused by inconsistent raw material quality.

The company supplies silica sand across a diverse range of end-use applications, supporting multiple industries that form the backbone of India’s manufacturing and infrastructure economy:

Glass and Flat Glass Production: Silica sand is the primary raw material used in manufacturing float glass, container glass, optical glass, and specialty glass products. Glass producers require sand with very high silica content, controlled iron oxide levels, and precise particle size. The Sharad Group supplies glass-grade silica sand that meets the compositional and sizing standards required by glass manufacturers for consistent melt quality and product clarity.

Metal Foundry and Sand Casting: Foundries use silica sand to make the moulds and cores used for casting iron, steel, brass, and aluminium components. The sand must have appropriate thermal stability, compressive strength, and permeability to gas- properties that directly affect casting accuracy and defect rates. The Sharad Group provides foundry-grade silica sand calibrated for these specific mechanical and thermal performance requirements.

Water Purification and Filtration Infrastructure: Silica sand is the most commonly used filter medium in drinking water treatment plants, wastewater treatment systems, and industrial effluent processing facilities. The particle size, roundness, and absence of clay or organic content in silica sand used for filtration directly impacts filter performance and cleaning efficiency. The Sharad Group supplies filtration-grade silica sand for both municipal and industrial water treatment applications.

Construction, Concrete, and Civil Infrastructure: Construction-grade silica sand is used in concrete mix design, plastering, masonry mortar, and as fine aggregate in precast concrete components. With infrastructure investment rising across India through roads, bridges, urban housing, and commercial real estate, the demand for quality construction aggregates including silica sand continues to rise. The Sharad Group serves construction companies, ready-mix concrete producers, and civil contractors with reliable sand supply at project scale.

Petroleum Industry Well Operations: Hydraulic fracturing and well completion operations in the oil and gas sector require specifically graded silica sand – commonly called frac sand – characterized by high mechanical strength, sphericity, and resistance to crushing under high downhole pressures. The Sharad Group supplies silica sand grades evaluated for use in petroleum sector applications.

Surface Blasting and Industrial Abrasive Applications: Silica sand is used as an abrasive medium in blast cleaning operations on metal surfaces, storage tanks, structural steel, and concrete substrates. Abrasive-grade sand must be free from moisture, clay, and fine dust to function effectively in blasting equipment. The Sharad Group supplies abrasive-grade silica sand that meets the cleanliness and hardness standards needed for efficient surface preparation work.

Specialty Coatings, Paints, and Sealant Formulations: Fine-grade silica sand is incorporated into industrial floor coatings, anti-skid paints, road marking compounds, construction adhesives, and sealants as a functional filler that improves texture, adhesion, and mechanical durability. The Sharad Group supplies the finely processed grades required for these specialty material applications.

One aspect that differentiates The Sharad Group’s approach is its flexibility in product specification. Rather than offering a fixed product range, the company works with buyers to identify the mesh size, purity level, and packaging configuration that best matches their production requirements. This customised supply approach is particularly valuable for buyers who work across multiple application types or who have precise specification requirements driven by end-customer or regulatory standards.

Gandhidham’s strategic location gives The Sharad Group a clear advantage in logistics. As one of Gujarat’s most important commercial and industrial hubs, Gandhidham offers road access to major industrial corridors across Gujarat and neighbouring states, as well as proximity to port facilities that can support export shipments. This infrastructure allows the company to handle large-volume orders and coordinate supply schedules that align with buyers’ production and project timelines.

The Sharad Group is currently accepting procurement enquiries from manufacturers, contractors, and industrial buyers across India who are seeking a silica sand supply partner capable of meeting their quality, volume, and delivery requirements consistently over the long term.

For product specifications, grade options, and procurement enquiries, visit:

https://thesharadgroup.com/silica-sand/