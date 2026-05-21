Circular Staplers Market Growing at 6.12% CAGR

Circular staplers are surgical tools that create connections between tissues in colorectal, gastrointestinal, and esophageal operations. These devices allow quicker and more uniform tissue joining than traditional stitching methods. The market for these staplers is growing due to more cases of colorectal cancer doctors favoring stapled over hand-sewn connections, and a shift towards less invasive surgeries. New features such as changeable staple sizes and refillable systems are boosting demand too.

In line with the adoption rate, the global circular staplers market stood at US$ 1,589.21 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 2,712.35 million by 2033. However, the high cost of devices, risk of anastomotic leaks, and need for skilled surgeons in critical cases can hinder the market growth. Meanwhile, the growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and adoption of advanced surgical technologies presents lucrative growth opportunity in the near future.

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Circular Staplers Market Segmentation Analysis

Key segments that contributed to the derivation of the circular staplers market analysis are product type, usability, application, and end user.

By product type, the circular staplers market is segmented into manual staplers and powered staplers. The manual staplers segment dominated the market in 2024.

By usability, the circular staplers market is segmented into disposable staplers and reusable staplers. The disposable staplers segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the market is segmented into colorectal surgeries, esophageal surgeries, bariatric surgeries, thoracic surgery, esophageal surgery and others. The colorectal surgeries segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Circular Staplers Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Rising Prevalence of Colorectal Cancer

The rising incidence of cancer such as colorectal cancer is a major driving factor for this market. For the treatment of colorectal cancer, surgeries are often recommended and surgical staplers such as circular stapler are essential in performing end-to-end or side-to-end anastomosis after tumor resection. The growing aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary habits are contributing to higher incidence rates, especially in developed regions like North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific. Early detection programs and rising patient awareness are also increasing the volume of elective and curative colorectal surgeries. As surgical intervention remains a primary treatment modality, demand for precise, reliable anastomotic tools, inclduing circular staplers continues to grow, supporting market expansion across both inpatient and ambulatory care settings.

Growing Preference for Stapled Anastomosis

Surgeons now prefer stapled anastomosis over hand-sewn methods. This preference stems from the consistency, speed, and lower complication rates that stapling offers. Circular staplers ensure uniform staple placement and minimize the risk of leaks and human errors when joining tissues. For high-volume operations like colorectal or gastrointestinal resections, staplers cut down on operative time. This reduction leads to lower anesthesia risks and better patient recovery. Also stapled anastomosis supports the growing shift toward invasive surgery where manual suturing proves difficult. As hospitals strive to boost efficiency and standardize outcomes, they favor circular staplers for anastomotic procedures. This trend has made staplers a key part of modern surgical practice.

Circular Staplers Market News and Key Development:

The circular staplers market is evaluated by gathering qualitative and quantitative data post primary and secondary research, which includes important corporate publications, association data, and databases. A few of the key developments in the circular staplers market are:

In August 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced the results of a new real-world study that shows its ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler was associated with a 74% reduction in anastomotic leak rates and a 44% reduction in 30-day inpatient hospital readmission rates after colorectal surgery compared with manual circular staplers.

In August 2022, Panther Healthcare Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, a China-based medical devices company, announced the global launch of smart powered circular stapler that offers intelligent and automatic control over tissue compression, transection and resection for gastrointestinal (including bariatric), thoracic, colorectal, oncology, gynecologic and other open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

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