North America Health Economics and Outcome Research (HEOR) Services Market Share Analysis by 2031

The healthcare ecosystem across North America is undergoing rapid transformation as organizations increasingly focus on value-based care, reimbursement efficiency, and evidence-driven treatment outcomes. Rising healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of digital technologies, and the need for cost optimization are encouraging healthcare stakeholders to rely on advanced analytical and economic evaluation services. Health economics and outcomes research has emerged as a critical framework for improving patient outcomes while supporting pricing and reimbursement decisions.

The North America Health Economics and Outcome Research (HEOR) Services Market Share is expanding steadily due to the increasing demand for real-world evidence, economic modeling, and reimbursement support from pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, and government organizations. According to industry analysis, the sector is projected to grow from US$ 783.61 million in 2024 to US$ 1,801.16 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

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Growing Importance of Real-World Evidence in Healthcare

Healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly depending on real-world data to evaluate treatment effectiveness, patient adherence, and healthcare costs. Real-world evidence helps organizations make informed clinical and commercial decisions while supporting regulatory approvals and reimbursement negotiations.

The increasing use of electronic medical records, telemedicine platforms, wearable devices, and healthcare analytics tools has strengthened the availability of patient-centered data. As healthcare systems move toward personalized medicine and value-based reimbursement frameworks, HEOR services are becoming essential for demonstrating therapeutic value and long-term clinical benefits.

The US remains the dominant contributor to regional growth due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical presence, and high adoption of digital health technologies. Canada and Mexico are also witnessing rising investments in healthcare analytics and reimbursement optimization initiatives.

Economic Modelling and Evaluation Segment Leads Growth

Based on service type, the economic modelling or evaluation segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the growing requirement for cost-effectiveness analysis and budget impact assessments among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Economic models help stakeholders estimate treatment outcomes, healthcare utilization, and long-term financial implications associated with therapies. These models are increasingly used during drug commercialization and reimbursement discussions with healthcare authorities.

Additionally, real world data analysis and information systems are gaining significant traction due to expanding healthcare databases and increasing demand for predictive analytics. Organizations are leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve healthcare forecasting and optimize treatment pathways.

Contract Research Organizations Strengthen Industry Position

By service provider, contract research organizations held a larger share of the regional landscape in 2024. These organizations provide specialized expertise in clinical evaluation, reimbursement strategy, and health outcome analysis, enabling pharmaceutical companies to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Growing outsourcing trends within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are supporting the expansion of contract research organizations. Many healthcare companies prefer outsourcing HEOR functions to improve operational efficiency and gain access to advanced analytical capabilities.

Strategic collaborations and service expansion activities are further strengthening the competitive environment. For instance, virtual contract research organizations are increasingly integrating HEOR capabilities into decentralized clinical trials to evaluate the economic value and long-term effectiveness of digital therapeutics.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Drive Demand

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies represented the largest end-user segment in 2024. These companies rely heavily on HEOR services to support drug pricing, reimbursement approvals, and commercialization strategies.

Increasing competition in the pharmaceutical sector has intensified the need for differentiated clinical and economic evidence. HEOR studies assist companies in demonstrating product value to healthcare payers and regulatory agencies. In addition, rising demand for specialty drugs and biologics is encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced outcome research frameworks.

Government organizations and healthcare payers are also expanding the use of HEOR studies to control healthcare expenditure and improve policy development. These stakeholders utilize health outcome analysis to identify cost-effective treatment options and optimize healthcare resource allocation.

Technological Advancements Supporting Industry Expansion

Technological innovation continues to reshape the healthcare research environment across North America. Integration of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, and digital therapeutics is creating new growth opportunities for HEOR service providers.

Major technology companies are increasingly entering the healthcare sector and contributing to digital transformation initiatives. Advanced data analytics tools are improving patient monitoring, treatment assessment, and predictive healthcare modeling. These advancements are expected to accelerate the adoption of HEOR solutions across healthcare ecosystems.

Key companies operating in the industry include:

PharmaLex GmbH

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Syneos Health Inc

Optum Inc

Certara Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

Avalon Health Economics LLC

Axtria, Inc.

McKesson Corp

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Future Outlook

The North America HEOR services industry is expected to witness substantial expansion through 2031, supported by the increasing emphasis on value-based healthcare, rising healthcare digitization, and growing reliance on real-world evidence. The adoption of artificial intelligence, decentralized clinical trials, and predictive analytics will further enhance research capabilities and operational efficiency.

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