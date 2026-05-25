Introduction to SBCFX: A Compliance-Driven, Professional, and Efficient Global Multi-Asset Trading Service Provider

SBCFX is the professional online trading brand under Star Bridge Capital. Backed by the group’s strong financial expertise and global compliance framework, SBCFX provides investors worldwide with secure, transparent, and efficient multi-asset Contract for Difference (CFD) trading services. Guided by strict regulatory standards and institutional-grade liquidity, the platform is committed to building a fair, precise, and convenient global trading gateway while fulfilling its brand mission: “Building Trust as a Bridge, Connecting Global Capital.”

1. Global Multi-Jurisdiction Regulation with Strong Fund Security

SBCFX holds multiple financial licenses issued by internationally recognized regulatory authorities and strictly complies with global regulatory standards to ensure trading transparency and fund security:

Regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), License No. AFSL 503908

Regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), License No. FSCA 54813

Regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), License No. SD077

Member of the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX), Membership No. 120

The platform ensures complete segregation of client funds and company operating funds, with client assets held in dedicated accounts at top-tier international banks. It is also a member of a financial dispute resolution association, providing clients with up to €20,000 in third-party compensation protection, ensuring comprehensive safeguarding of trading rights and interests.

2. Core Trading Advantages: A Professional Trading Environment

SBCFX is built around an optimal trading experience, offering highly competitive trading conditions:

Ultra-low spreads: Spreads as low as 0.0, ensuring transparent and controllable trading costs

Millisecond execution: High-performance infrastructure with ultra-low latency, ensuring stable execution even during volatile market conditions

Flexible leverage: Up to 1:1000 leverage, suitable for different trading strategies

Negative balance protection: Accounts cannot go below zero, eliminating debt risk

Top-tier liquidity: Connected to FXall bank-level liquidity, covering 200+ banks and 1,000+ market makers for smooth order execution

The platform offers three account types—Cent Accounts, Standard Accounts, and ECN Accounts—covering all levels of traders from beginners to standard users and professional high-frequency traders.

3. Full Range of Trading Assets: One Account for Global Markets

SBCFX offers 65+ global CFD instruments, allowing investors to access worldwide opportunities through a single account:

Forex: 40+ major and emerging currency pairs

Precious metals: Safe-haven assets such as gold and silver

Energy: Key commodities including crude oil and natural gas

Indices: Major stock indices across the US, Europe, and Asia

Cryptocurrencies: 24/7 continuous trading market

4. Professional MT5 System for Smarter Trading

The platform uses the industry-standard MetaTrader 5 (MetaTrader 5) system, supporting multi-device synchronization across desktop, mobile, and web. It features 21 timeframes, 38 built-in technical indicators, and supports EA automated trading as well as advanced pending order types.

In addition, a professional copy trading system allows users to replicate high-performing strategies with one click, synchronizing trade positions in real time so even beginners can participate easily.

5. 24/7 Customer Support and Efficient Fund Transfers

SBCFX provides 24/7 multilingual customer support, covering major global languages including Chinese, English, and Vietnamese. Deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly within 24 hours with zero platform processing fees. Multiple payment methods are supported, including bank transfers, card payments, and e-wallets, ensuring secure and efficient fund movement.

Looking ahead, SBCFX will continue expanding in global markets, grounded in compliance, centered on professionalism, and supported by strong service quality. The platform aims to become a trusted CFD trading venue and long-term trading partner in the global capital markets.