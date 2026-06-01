Connected Tire Market Size to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2034 at 12.1% CAGR | Cubic Telecom

Connected Tire Market Overview

Connected Tire Market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 7.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.1%. Connected tires use embedded sensors and communication technologies to monitor tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, and road conditions in real time. Growing demand for vehicle safety, predictive maintenance, and smart mobility solutions is driving the adoption of connected tire technologies across passenger and commercial vehicles worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Market growth is fueled by the increasing integration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and telematics in the automotive sector. Connected tires help improve vehicle performance, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance road safety through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics. However, high implementation costs, cybersecurity concerns, and the absence of standardized communication protocols remain key challenges for wider adoption.

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Key Players Analysis

Leading companies operating in the Connected Tire Market include Cubic Telecom, Tactile Mobility, Revvo Technologies, Sibros Technologies, Nexen Tire, Aptiv, Tyrata, Sensata Technologies, Geotab, Airbiquity, Inseego, and Zonar Systems. These players are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, cloud-based analytics, and advanced sensor technologies to strengthen their market presence and deliver enhanced tire intelligence solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Connected Tire Market due to strong automotive innovation, advanced digital infrastructure, and growing demand for connected vehicle technologies. Europe follows closely, supported by strict vehicle safety regulations and sustainability initiatives, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to rising vehicle production, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and expanding smart transportation projects in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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KeyPlayers

Cubic Telecom

Tactile Mobility

Revvo Technologies

Sibros Technologies

Nexen Tire

Aptiv

Tyrata

Ceva Logistics

Ecovadis

Airbiquity

Smart Tire Company

Tire Check

Aeris Communications

Traffilog

Sensata Technologies

Transpoco

Geotab

Zonar Systems

Inseego

Vnomics

Recent News & Developments

Recent industry developments highlight increasing investments in connected mobility solutions. Bridgestone partnered with Microsoft to integrate cloud-based analytics into smart tire systems, while Continental launched advanced tire monitoring technologies for fleet optimization. Goodyear expanded its connected tire services through telematics collaborations, and Michelin increased research investments aimed at improving tire safety, performance analytics, and sustainability through next-generation connected tire innovations.

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Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type into pneumatic, non-pneumatic, radial, bias, and tubeless tires. By product, it includes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, off-the-road vehicles, and motorcycles. Other key segments cover predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, RFID, IoT sensors, telematics, artificial intelligence, sensors, communication modules, tire pressure monitoring, smartphones, OEMs, aftermarket services, and fleet operators.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Connected Tire Market across historical and forecast periods, covering market size, growth trends, competitive landscape, technological advancements, regional performance, and strategic developments. It also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain dynamics, regulatory frameworks, demand-supply patterns, and company strategies to help stakeholders make informed business decisions.