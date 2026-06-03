Maleic Anhydride Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2034

Maleic Anhydride Market Overview

The Maleic Anhydride Market is experiencing steady growth, supported by increasing demand from industries such as construction, automotive, agriculture, and chemicals. Valued at approximately USD 3.9 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.2% during the forecast period. Maleic anhydride is a highly versatile chemical intermediate used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), 1,4-butanediol (BDO), lubricating oil additives, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty coatings.

Growing industrialization, urban infrastructure development, and rising demand for lightweight composite materials are contributing significantly to market expansion. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing processes and the emergence of bio-based maleic anhydride solutions are creating new opportunities for sustainable growth. As industries increasingly focus on reducing environmental impact, manufacturers are investing in innovative production technologies that improve efficiency while lowering emissions.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insight: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/?id=GIS20166

Key Players

Polynt

Bartek Ingredients

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Huntsman Corporation

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

Yongsan Chemicals

Shengyuan Group

Thirumalai Chemicals

Ashland Global Holdings

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine Chemical

I G Petrochemicals

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Nan Ya Plastics

MOL Group

Sasol Limited

PT Justus Sakti Raya

Market Segmentation

Type Solid Maleic Anhydride, Molten Maleic Anhydride Product Unsaturated Polyester Resins, 1,4-Butanediol, Lubricating Oil Additives, Copolymers, Alkyd Resins, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid Application Construction, Automotive, Textile, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Personal Care, Water Treatment End User Manufacturing, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Agriculture, Chemical Industry Form Powder, Liquid Technology Catalytic Oxidation Process Fixed Bed Reactor Process, Fluidized Bed Reactor Process Component Raw Material, Intermediate, Final Product Installation Type Industrial, Commercial

Market Dynamics

Several factors are influencing the growth trajectory of the Maleic Anhydride Market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing consumption of unsaturated polyester resins, which account for a significant share of total maleic anhydride demand. These resins are widely used in automotive components, construction materials, marine products, and electrical applications due to their durability, corrosion resistance, and cost-effectiveness.

The expanding production of 1,4-butanediol (BDO) is another major growth catalyst. BDO serves as a critical raw material for engineering plastics, synthetic fibers, solvents, and elastomers. Rising demand for these products across industrial and consumer applications continues to support market growth.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties are influencing supply chain strategies. Countries such as China and India are strengthening domestic manufacturing capacities to reduce reliance on imports, while nations including Germany, Japan, and South Korea are diversifying supplier networks to improve supply chain resilience. Fluctuating energy prices, driven partly by geopolitical conflicts and regional instability, also affect production costs and profitability across the value chain.

Sustainability trends are reshaping the market as well. Increasing regulatory pressure and environmental concerns are encouraging the development of bio-based maleic anhydride products and cleaner manufacturing processes. These innovations are expected to play a crucial role in the market’s long-term evolution.

Buy Now : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20166/

Key Players Analysis

The competitive landscape of the Maleic Anhydride Market is characterized by the presence of several established chemical manufacturers focused on capacity expansion, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships. Leading companies continue to strengthen their market positions through mergers, acquisitions, and investments in research and development.

Major participants include Huntsman Corporation, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Lanxess AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., and Ashland Inc. These organizations are actively developing advanced production technologies and expanding their global distribution networks to meet rising customer demand.

Huntsman Corporation has enhanced its global presence through strategic acquisitions, enabling broader market penetration and improved product offerings. BASF continues to focus on collaborative partnerships that strengthen supply chain capabilities and support growth in high-demand regions. Meanwhile, regional manufacturers are increasingly investing in capacity expansions to capitalize on growing domestic consumption and export opportunities.

Competition is expected to intensify as companies focus on sustainability initiatives, product differentiation, and operational efficiency to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving market environment.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific remains the dominant region in the Maleic Anhydride Market, accounting for the largest share of global consumption and production. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in China and India are major factors driving demand. The region’s thriving construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors continue to generate significant opportunities for market participants.

North America represents the second-largest market, led primarily by the United States. Strong automotive manufacturing, advanced production technologies, and continuous innovation in composite materials contribute to sustained regional demand. Increasing applications in lightweight vehicle components and industrial products further support market growth.

Europe maintains a strong position due to its emphasis on sustainability and environmental compliance. Countries such as Germany and France are actively promoting eco-friendly manufacturing practices and bio-based chemical solutions. Stringent regulations regarding emissions and chemical production are encouraging innovation and investment across the region.

Latin America is emerging as a promising growth market, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, where industrial development and infrastructure investments are increasing demand for maleic anhydride derivatives. Similarly, the Middle East and Africa are witnessing gradual expansion driven by construction projects, industrial diversification, and growing manufacturing activities.

Recent News & Developments

Recent developments highlight the industry’s focus on strategic growth and sustainability. BASF SE announced a partnership with a major Asian chemical manufacturer to strengthen production capabilities and improve supply chain efficiency across the region. This collaboration is expected to support increasing demand for maleic anhydride-based products in Asia.

Huntsman Corporation recently completed the acquisition of a European maleic anhydride producer, expanding its manufacturing footprint and enhancing its ability to serve diverse industrial markets. Such consolidation activities reflect the industry’s ongoing efforts to achieve operational efficiencies and broaden market reach.

Additionally, new environmental regulations introduced within the European Union are encouraging manufacturers to adopt cleaner and more sustainable production methods. These regulatory changes are accelerating investments in emission reduction technologies and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Browse Full Report: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/maleic-anhydride-market/

Scope of the Report

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Maleic Anhydride Market, covering market size, growth forecasts, industry trends, competitive landscape, regional performance, and emerging opportunities. It examines key application segments including unsaturated polyester resins, BDO, additives, lubricants, agricultural chemicals, and specialty products.

The study offers valuable insights into market drivers, restraints, technological developments, regulatory influences, and geopolitical factors affecting industry growth. It also evaluates the strategies of major market participants and assesses future opportunities across developed and emerging economies.

Please note that this market report is a paid research study and is not available free of charge. In addition to standard reports, customized data services, competitive benchmarking, company profiling, market intelligence, and tailored research solutions can be provided based on specific client requirements that extend beyond the scope of the standard report format.

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com