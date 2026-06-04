North America graphite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2031

What is graphite

Graphite is a naturally occurring form of carbon known for its excellent electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, lubricating properties, and high resistance to heat.

The North America graphite market is poised for robust growth, with market value projected to increase from US$ 1.28 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.98 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period.

The market’s expansion is being fueled by rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), growing investments in battery manufacturing, and increasing efforts by governments and industries to secure critical mineral supply chains. As countries accelerate their transition toward clean energy and electrification, graphite has emerged as one of the most strategically important raw materials due to its indispensable role in lithium-ion battery production.

Graphite is a key component in battery anodes and is widely used in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, consumer electronics, and advanced industrial applications. The rapid adoption of EVs across North America is creating significant demand for both natural and synthetic graphite, encouraging investments in domestic mining, processing, and refining capabilities.

According to industry estimates, North America produced more than 16 million vehicles in 2024, while battery-electric vehicle adoption continued to expand steadily throughout the region. The growth of the automotive sector, coupled with the increasing deployment of renewable energy infrastructure, is expected to create sustained demand for graphite over the coming years.

Growing concerns regarding supply chain security and dependence on imported critical minerals have prompted governments and private-sector organizations to invest heavily in domestic graphite production. In October 2024, Graphite One announced plans to secure a potential US$ 325 million loan from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) to support the development of its integrated graphite production project in Alaska. The project aims to establish one of the first large-scale, vertically integrated graphite supply chains in the United States, strengthening the availability of battery-grade graphite for domestic manufacturers.

Canada is also emerging as a major contributor to the regional graphite market. With abundant natural graphite reserves, established mining expertise, and strong export infrastructure, the country continues to attract investment across the graphite value chain. Growing global demand for battery materials and advanced manufacturing inputs is expected to further enhance Canada’s position in the international graphite supply network.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIRE00031233=1019

Market Segment Insights

Based on type, the market is segmented into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. The synthetic graphite segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by its high purity, superior performance characteristics, and extensive use in battery and industrial applications.

By form, the market is categorized into powder, flake, granules, electrode, and others. The flake graphite segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its widespread application in lithium-ion batteries and industrial manufacturing processes.

Based on application, the market is segmented into batteries, lubricants, refractories, friction products, electrodes, and others. The electrode segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, supported by increasing demand from steel production, energy storage systems, and industrial manufacturing activities.

United States Leads Regional Growth

The United States represented the largest share of the North America graphite market in 2024 and continues to strengthen its position through strategic investments in domestic production and processing facilities. In September 2024, graphite processing company Urbix secured a US$ 125 million government-backed loan to support the construction of a new graphite processing facility. The investment underscores ongoing efforts to establish a resilient domestic supply chain and reduce reliance on foreign graphite sources.

Additionally, international partnerships and investments in overseas graphite mining projects continue to support the long-term supply requirements of U.S. industries, particularly those involved in battery manufacturing and clean energy technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

By Form

Powder

Flake

Granules

Electrode

Others

By Application

Batteries

Lubricants

Refractories

Friction Products

Electrodes

Others

By Country

United States

Canada

Mexico

Key Market Players

SGL Carbon

IMERYS Graphite & Carbon

Euro Graphite

Graphite India Ltd.

Graphite Kropfmühl GmbH

China Graphite Group Limited

Ceylon Graphite Corp

Graphite Central

Nanjing GRF Carbon Material Co. Ltd.

AMG Critical Materials NV

The continued expansion of battery manufacturing, critical mineral development initiatives, and clean energy technologies is expected to position graphite as one of the most valuable industrial materials supporting North America’s economic and energy transformation over the next decade.

Future Outlook

The North America graphite market is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period as electric mobility, renewable energy deployment, and advanced manufacturing continue to expand. Increasing investments in critical mineral development, supportive government policies, and rising demand for battery-grade materials are expected to create significant opportunities for industry stakeholders.

As countries prioritize energy security, supply chain resilience, and sustainable industrial development, graphite is set to play a central role in enabling the next generation of clean energy technologies and transportation systems.

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