GCC Last Mile Delivery Market Growing at 8.6% CAGR Driven by E-Commerce Expansion

The GCC Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to reach US$ 25,999.00 million by 2031, growing from US$ 14,623.10 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2025–2031. Last mile delivery refers to the final stage of the supply chain, where goods are transported from distribution centers, warehouses, or fulfillment hubs to end consumers. This stage is critical for customer satisfaction and often represents the most complex and costly segment of logistics operations.

The increasing popularity of online shopping, food delivery services, and digital marketplaces across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is driving strong demand for efficient and reliable last mile delivery solutions. Businesses are investing heavily in logistics technologies and delivery networks to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Platforms

The GCC region has experienced substantial growth in e-commerce adoption, supported by high internet penetration, widespread smartphone usage, and increasing digital payment adoption. Consumers are increasingly purchasing products online across categories such as electronics, fashion, groceries, healthcare products, and home goods.

Key impacts include:

Rising parcel delivery volumes

Increased demand for home delivery services

Expansion of fulfillment and distribution centers

Growth of cross-border e-commerce

Higher demand for flexible delivery options

The continued growth of online retail is expected to remain a major driver of market expansion.

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Increasing Consumer Demand for Faster Deliveries

Modern consumers expect quick, convenient, and transparent delivery services. Same-day and next-day delivery options are becoming increasingly important competitive differentiators for retailers and logistics providers.

Benefits include:

Enhanced customer satisfaction

Improved customer retention

Increased order frequency

Better brand loyalty

Stronger market competitiveness

As delivery speed becomes a critical factor in purchasing decisions, logistics companies are expanding their operational capabilities.

Government Investments in Logistics Infrastructure

GCC governments are actively investing in transportation networks, logistics hubs, smart cities, and digital infrastructure as part of broader economic diversification strategies.

Major initiatives include:

Smart logistics corridors

Integrated transportation systems

Warehouse and fulfillment center expansion

Port and airport modernization projects

Digital supply chain platforms

These investments are creating a favorable environment for last mile delivery market growth.

Emerging Market Trends

Adoption of Smart Logistics Technologies

Technology is transforming last mile delivery operations across the GCC. Logistics providers are increasingly utilizing advanced digital tools to optimize routes, manage fleets, and improve customer experiences.

Popular technologies include:

Artificial intelligence-based route planning

Real-time shipment tracking

Fleet management systems

Predictive analytics

Automated dispatch platforms

These innovations help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance service quality.

Expansion of Quick Commerce Services

Quick commerce, which focuses on ultra-fast delivery of groceries and daily essentials, is gaining momentum across major GCC cities. Consumers increasingly expect deliveries within minutes or hours rather than days.

The growth of quick commerce is driving:

Development of micro-fulfillment centers

Increased investment in local delivery networks

Higher demand for on-demand logistics solutions

This trend is expected to create new growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Sustainable Delivery Solutions

Environmental sustainability is becoming an important consideration for logistics providers and government authorities. Companies are investing in eco-friendly delivery methods to reduce carbon emissions and support sustainability goals.

Key initiatives include:

Electric delivery vehicles

Route optimization technologies

Sustainable packaging solutions

Green logistics infrastructure

The shift toward environmentally responsible delivery models is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

Market Challenges

High Operational Costs

Last mile delivery operations often involve significant expenses related to labor, fuel, vehicle maintenance, and infrastructure. Managing these costs while maintaining service quality remains a major challenge for logistics providers.

Companies are increasingly relying on automation and technology to improve operational efficiency.

Urban Congestion and Delivery Complexity

Rapid urbanization and population growth in major GCC cities can create traffic congestion and logistical challenges. Delivering efficiently in densely populated urban environments requires sophisticated route planning and resource management.

Addressing these challenges will be essential for maintaining delivery performance and profitability.

Opportunities for Market Expansion

Several emerging trends are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the GCC Last Mile Delivery Market:

Expansion of online grocery and food delivery services

Growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical deliveries

Development of autonomous delivery technologies

Adoption of drone-based delivery systems

Expansion of smart city projects

Increasing cross-border e-commerce activity

These opportunities are expected to drive innovation and strengthen market growth throughout the forecast period.

Country-Level Insights

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia represents the largest market within the GCC due to its expanding e-commerce ecosystem, large consumer base, and significant investments in logistics infrastructure under national development initiatives.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE continues to lead in logistics innovation, smart city development, and digital commerce adoption. The country’s advanced infrastructure supports efficient last mile delivery operations.

Qatar

Qatar’s investments in transportation modernization and digital transformation are creating favorable conditions for logistics market growth.

Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman

These countries are witnessing increasing e-commerce penetration, rising consumer demand for delivery services, and ongoing improvements in logistics capabilities.

Conclusion

The GCC Last Mile Delivery Market is poised for substantial growth through 2031, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, rising demand for rapid delivery services, and significant investments in logistics infrastructure. Technological advancements such as AI-powered route optimization, real-time tracking systems, and sustainable delivery solutions are transforming the sector. As GCC countries continue to embrace digital transformation and smart logistics initiatives, last mile delivery will remain a vital component of the region’s evolving commerce and supply chain ecosystem, creating significant opportunities for market participants.