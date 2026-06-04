Airline Retailing Market Size Worth US$ 40.77 Billion by 2031 Growing at a Steady 6.8% CAGR

The commercial aviation landscape is undergoing a massive paradigm shift. Driven by a transition from traditional ticketing to dynamic, customer-centric commerce, the global aviation industry has embraced advanced digital strategies. Today, airlines no longer view themselves as mere transport providers; they operate as modern digital retailers.

According to a comprehensive study by The Insight Partners, the global Airline Retailing Market size is projected to reach US$ 40.77 billion by 2031 from US$ 24.08 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023–2031. This steady growth highlights the rapid adoption of digital storefronts, personalized ancillary services, and artificial intelligence-driven dynamic pricing models designed to elevate the traveler experience.