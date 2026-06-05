Middle East Last Mile Delivery Market size is expected to reach US$ 25,999.00 million by 2031

Last mile delivery refers to the final stage of the supply chain, transporting goods from local distribution centers or hubs directly to the end consumer. It is often the most complex, costly, and time-sensitive part of logistics. In the Middle East, this market is evolving quickly with the rise of quick commerce, grocery delivery, and contactless solutions, especially in major cities across the GCC countries.

According to Business Market Insights, The Middle East last mile delivery market was valued at USD 14,623.10 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25,999.00 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by delivery mode, vehicle type, and end user.

By Delivery Mode : On-road delivery (vans, motorcycles, and cars) currently dominates due to reliability and payload capacity. However, alternative modes such as drones and autonomous vehicles are gaining interest for future scalability.

: On-road delivery (vans, motorcycles, and cars) currently dominates due to reliability and payload capacity. However, alternative modes such as drones and autonomous vehicles are gaining interest for future scalability. By Vehicle Type : Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) hold the largest share, followed by Motorcycles and Cargo Bicycles. Electric LCVs and e-bikes are seeing strong adoption for sustainability reasons.

: Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) hold the largest share, followed by Motorcycles and Cargo Bicycles. Electric LCVs and e-bikes are seeing strong adoption for sustainability reasons. By End User: E-commerce & Retail leads the market, followed by Food Delivery, Grocery Delivery, and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals. The quick commerce segment is growing the fastest.

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Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

E-commerce and Quick Commerce ExpansionThe Middle East is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce regions globally. Platforms offering 10–60 minute deliveries are creating massive demand for efficient last-mile solutions. Urbanization and Smart City InitiativesRapid urban growth and smart city projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are driving the need for agile, tech-enabled delivery systems in congested cities. Rising Consumer Demand for Speed and ConvenienceConsumers increasingly expect same-day or instant delivery, pushing logistics providers to optimize last-mile operations using advanced vehicles and route planning. Sustainability and Electrification PushGovernments across the GCC are promoting green logistics. The adoption of electric delivery vehicles and low-emission solutions is gaining momentum to meet environmental targets.

Regional Insights

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the largest market, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, high e-commerce penetration, and Dubai’s position as a regional trade and delivery hub.

Saudi Arabia follows closely, with significant growth expected under Vision 2030, expanding e-commerce, and increasing investments in modern logistics networks.

Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain show steady demand driven by rising consumer spending and improving last-mile capabilities.

The broader Middle East (including Egypt and Jordan) is an emerging market with growth potential as digital commerce expands.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive, with both global logistics giants and regional players actively investing in innovation. Key companies include:

Aramex

Fetchr

Talabat

Deliveroo

Uber Eats

Amazon Logistics

DHL Express

SMSA Express

Mrsool

Jahez

Companies are focusing on electric fleets, route optimization software, micro-fulfillment centers, and partnerships with e-commerce platforms.

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Challenges

High operational costs and low profitability in last-mile delivery

Traffic congestion and regulatory restrictions in major cities

Labor shortages and rising driver costs

Infrastructure limitations for electric vehicles in some areas

Future Trends

Accelerated adoption of electric and autonomous delivery vehicles

Growth of hybrid delivery models (vans + motorcycles + drones)

Expansion of micro-fulfillment centers and dark stores

Integration of AI for dynamic route optimization

Rising focus on sustainable and carbon-neutral delivery solutions

Conclusion

The Middle East last mile delivery market is set for strong growth as e-commerce, urbanization, and consumer expectations continue to reshape the logistics landscape. With increasing investments in modern delivery infrastructure and sustainable solutions, the region is well-positioned to become a leader in efficient and tech-driven last-mile services.

As digital commerce expands and cities become smarter, last mile delivery will remain one of the most dynamic and critical segments of the regional economy. Companies that invest in innovation, electrification, and operational excellence will be best positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities in this high-potential market through 2031 and beyond.

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