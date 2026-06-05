Increasing Access to Advanced Cardiac Care Fuels Market Growth at 10.5% CAGR During 2025–2033

Coronary and peripheral stents are medical devices used to keep narrowed or blocked blood vessels open, helping restore proper blood flow and reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications.

The BRICS Coronary and Peripheral Stents Market share is expected to reach US$ 4,279.2 million by 2033 from US$ 1,744.1 million in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2033. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across BRICS nations is a major factor supporting market growth. Rising incidences of coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes have significantly increased the demand for advanced interventional cardiology procedures and vascular treatments. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting innovative stent technologies to improve patient outcomes and reduce long-term treatment complications.

The growing aging population across BRICS countries is further contributing to the demand for coronary and peripheral stents. Older individuals are more susceptible to cardiovascular conditions that require minimally invasive procedures for effective treatment. As life expectancy continues to improve and healthcare access expands, the number of patients undergoing stent implantation procedures is expected to rise steadily throughout the forecast period.

Technological advancements in stent design and manufacturing are playing a crucial role in market expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on developing drug-eluting stents, bioresorbable stents, and advanced metallic stents that offer improved safety, enhanced performance, and lower rates of restenosis. These innovations are helping healthcare professionals provide more effective treatment options while improving long-term clinical outcomes for patients.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is also driving market growth across the BRICS region. Compared to traditional surgical interventions, stent-based procedures offer shorter recovery periods, reduced hospital stays, and lower procedural risks. As patients and healthcare providers increasingly prefer less invasive treatment approaches, demand for coronary and peripheral stents is expected to grow significantly.

Healthcare infrastructure development across BRICS countries is creating favorable opportunities for market participants. Governments and private healthcare organizations are investing in advanced hospitals, specialized cardiac centers, and modern diagnostic facilities. These investments are improving access to cardiovascular care and enabling the adoption of sophisticated medical technologies, including advanced stent systems.

The expansion of health insurance coverage and rising healthcare expenditure are further supporting market growth. Improved affordability of cardiovascular treatments is encouraging more patients to seek timely medical intervention. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding the early diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases is contributing to greater utilization of interventional procedures involving coronary and peripheral stents.

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The growing presence of international and regional medical device manufacturers is intensifying competition within the market. Companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position. The introduction of technologically advanced stent solutions is expected to enhance treatment effectiveness and broaden the range of available therapeutic options.

Research and development activities continue to play a significant role in advancing stent technologies. Manufacturers are investing in the development of next-generation products that improve biocompatibility, flexibility, and long-term vessel support. These advancements are expected to address evolving clinical requirements and support the growing demand for effective cardiovascular treatment solutions.

Furthermore, increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and cardiovascular disease management is expected to create additional growth opportunities. Government health initiatives, awareness campaigns, and screening programs are encouraging early detection and treatment of vascular conditions. As cardiovascular health remains a major public health priority across BRICS countries, demand for coronary and peripheral stents is anticipated to maintain strong momentum during the forecast period.

FAQ 1: What factors are driving the growth of the BRICS Coronary and Peripheral Stents Market?

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing aging populations, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in stent products, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and improving access to cardiovascular treatment services.

FAQ 2: What types of stents are commonly used in cardiovascular treatments?

Commonly used stents include drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, bioresorbable stents, and peripheral vascular stents. These devices are designed to maintain blood vessel patency, improve blood circulation, and support effective treatment of coronary and peripheral artery diseases.

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