Rotary Pumps Market Size to Reach US$ 12.25 Billion by 2034 with 3.94% CAGR Growth

The global industrial landscape relies heavily on efficient fluid management systems to maintain seamless operations. At the heart of these systems is the rotary pump—a positive displacement pump that moves fluids using rotating mechanisms like gears, screws, lobes, or vanes. As industries focus more on operational efficiency, automation, and handling highly viscous liquids, the demand for these robust systems continues to rise.

According to a comprehensive study by The Insight Partners, the Rotary Pumps Market size is expected to reach US$ 12.25 Billion by 2034 from US$ 8.65 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 3.94% from 2026 to 2034. This steady expansion underscores the indispensable nature of rotary pumps across heavy industries, municipal infrastructure, and specialized high-tech manufacturing processes worldwide.

Market Dynamics and Primary Drivers

The growth of the rotary pumps market is sustained by several structural shifts in global manufacturing and resource management. Unlike centrifugal alternatives, rotary pumps excel at maintaining a constant flow regardless of changes in pressure, making them the preferred choice for moving thick, high-viscosity fluids such as crude oil, chemical polymers, and food pastes.

A major driver behind this steady growth is the rapid expansion of water and wastewater treatment facilities, particularly in developing economies facing stricter environmental mandates. Additionally, the modernization of chemical and petrochemical processing plants requires highly durable, leak-proof pumping solutions to ensure worker safety and regulatory compliance. The food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors are also presenting massive opportunities; these fields require specialized, ultra-hygienic lobe and perimeter pumps capable of handling sensitive materials gently without causing product degradation.

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Market Segmentation: Product Types and End-Users

To understand the diversity of this marketplace, it helps to examine how these systems are categorized. The rotary pumps market is segmented by design type and by the specific industries that deploy them.

By Type

Gear Pumps: Widely utilized for clean, high-pressure fluid transfer applications, such as chemical dosing and oil lubrication systems.

Screw Pumps: The go-to choice for massive fluid volumes, especially in the marine and petroleum sectors where multi-phase liquids must be moved continuously.

Lobe Pumps: Highly favored in sanitary industries like food processing and biotech because they do not damage fragile materials.

Vane Pumps: Known for maintaining high efficiency while handling low-viscosity liquids under high-pressure conditions.

By End-User

The primary industrial consumers driving market demand include:

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation and Mining

Competitive Landscape: Key Market Players

The global market features a mix of well-established engineering conglomerates and specialized vacuum and fluid-handling manufacturers. These companies consistently invest in material sciences to reduce mechanical wear and invent smart diagnostics to minimize costly industrial downtime.

The key players operating in the rotary pumps market include:

Atlas Copco

Wärtsilä

Gardner Denver

Gorman-Rupp Company

VAC AERO

IDEX Corporation

ITT Inc.

KSB SE and Co. KGaA

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Xylem

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Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the future of the rotary pumps market is closely tied to the rise of “smart” industrial ecosystems and green technologies. Moving toward Industry 4.0 paradigms, manufacturers are increasingly embedding IoT (Internet of Things) sensors directly into pump housings. These integrations allow operators to track performance metrics like vibration, heat, and pressure differentials in real time, shifting maintenance models from reactive repairs to predictive care. Furthermore, as sustainability targets tighten globally, engineering firms are focusing heavily on maximizing the energy efficiency of motorized pump drives. The expansion of renewable energy projects, green hydrogen processing, and advanced eco-friendly fluid management systems ensures that rotary pumps will remain vital components of the world’s sustainable industrial infrastructure.