Mung Bean Powder Market Analysis: Industry Outlook, Demand Drivers, and Future Opportunities

The global Mung Bean Powder Market is gaining significant traction due to shifting dietary patterns toward clean-label, allergen-free, and plant-based ingredients. Rising health consciousness among consumers, especially in urban populations, is driving demand for mung bean powder as a rich source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Its growing use in vegan protein blends, bakery products, soups, smoothies, and infant nutrition formulations is further expanding market penetration across developed and emerging economies.

The global Mung Bean Powder Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising consumer preference for plant-based protein, increasing adoption of gluten-free food ingredients, and expanding applications in functional foods and dietary supplements. The market size is projected to reach US$ 278.03 Million by 2034, up from US$ 135.06 Million in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2026 to 2034, supported by strong demand across food & beverage, nutraceutical, and personal care industries.

Market Analysis and Overview

Increasing demand for plant-based protein alternatives is significantly boosting the adoption of mung bean powder in vegan and vegetarian diets

Rising popularity of gluten-free and allergen-free food products is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate mung bean powder into bakery and snack formulations

Expanding use in functional foods and dietary supplements due to its high nutritional profile, including amino acids, antioxidants, and micronutrients

Growth in clean-label trends is pushing food manufacturers to replace synthetic additives with natural ingredients such as mung bean derivatives

Increasing applications in personal care products due to skin-soothing, anti-inflammatory, and detoxifying properties

Rising penetration of e-commerce and health-focused retail platforms is improving accessibility of specialty plant-based powders globally

Growing adoption in Asia Pacific cuisine and increasing global popularity of Asian-inspired health foods are driving consumption

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Market Drivers

The growth of the mung bean powder industry is strongly supported by rising consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition and sustainable food choices. The shift toward vegan and flexitarian diets is one of the key demand drivers. Additionally, increasing incidences of lactose intolerance and gluten sensitivity are encouraging consumers to adopt alternative protein sources. The growing demand for high-protein, low-fat, and easily digestible food ingredients is also contributing to market expansion.

Market Restraints

Despite positive growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges such as limited awareness in some Western countries, price fluctuations of raw mung beans, and competition from other plant-based protein sources like pea protein, soy protein, and rice protein. Supply chain inefficiencies in developing regions may also restrict consistent product availability.

Market Opportunities

The Mung Bean Powder Market presents significant opportunities in the development of fortified food products and functional beverages. Increasing research and innovation in plant-based protein extraction and processing technologies is expected to enhance product quality and applications. Expansion into sports nutrition, infant formula, and medical nutrition products also offers strong growth potential. Additionally, rising demand for organic and non-GMO certified products is creating new premium market segments.

Segmentation Overview

The market is segmented based on product type into organic and conventional mung bean powder. Organic variants are gaining traction due to rising demand for chemical-free and sustainably produced food ingredients. By application, the market includes food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, and animal feed. Among these, the food & beverage segment dominates due to extensive usage in bakery products, soups, noodles, and plant-based protein formulations. Distribution channels include supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and direct sales to manufacturers.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific holds a dominant position in the mung bean powder market due to its long-standing dietary consumption of mung beans and strong presence of traditional plant-based food culture. North America is witnessing rapid growth driven by increasing vegan population and demand for plant-based protein alternatives. Europe is also expanding steadily due to rising health consciousness and clean-label food trends. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, supported by growing awareness of functional foods and nutritional supplements.

Top Key Players in the Mung Bean Powder Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

NutriBiotic

Xi’an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd.

Nutraonly (Xi’an) Nutritions Inc.

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Herbal World

Aayush Food Products

Zhejiang Tianhong Biotech Co., Ltd.

Organicway Inc.

These companies are focusing on product innovation, organic certification, clean-label positioning, and global distribution expansion to strengthen their market presence and cater to evolving consumer demand for plant-based nutrition.

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Future Outlook

The Mung Bean Powder Market is expected to witness strong and sustained growth through 2034, driven by increasing integration of plant-based ingredients into mainstream food systems. Rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly protein sources will continue to shape product innovation and formulation strategies. Technological advancements in food processing and extraction methods will enhance product quality, taste, and nutritional value. With expanding applications across food, nutraceutical, and personal care industries, mung bean powder is poised to become a key ingredient in the global plant-based economy.

FAQs

Q1. What is the projected size of the Mung Bean Powder Market by 2034?

The market is expected to reach US$ 278.03 Million by 2034, growing from US$ 135.06 Million in 2025.

Q2. What is the expected CAGR of the market?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2026 to 2034.

Q3. What are the key drivers of the mung bean powder industry?

Rising vegan population, demand for plant-based protein, gluten-free food trends, and clean-label preferences are major drivers.

Q4. Which region dominates the Mung Bean Powder Market?

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to traditional consumption and strong food industry integration of mung bean products.

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