Africa Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market US$ 106.7 Million Opportunity by 2031 at 1.0% CAGR

What Are Computed Tomography (CT) Devices?

Computed Tomography (CT) devices are advanced medical imaging systems that use X-rays and computer processing to create detailed cross-sectional images of the body’s internal structures. CT scans help healthcare professionals diagnose and monitor various conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and traumatic injuries.

The Africa Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market is projected to grow from US$ 99.4 million in 2024 to US$ 106.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 1.0% during 2025–2031. Despite challenges such as limited healthcare infrastructure, low public healthcare spending, and restricted access to advanced diagnostic technologies, the increasing burden of chronic diseases and growing awareness of early diagnosis are supporting market expansion across the continent.

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Market Drivers Fueling Growth

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Africa is experiencing a steady increase in non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions. Early detection and accurate diagnosis are becoming critical, creating demand for CT imaging systems across hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Healthcare Infrastructure Development

Governments, international organizations, and private healthcare providers are investing in healthcare infrastructure modernization. New hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting CT technology to improve patient outcomes and diagnostic accuracy.

Increasing Urbanization

Rapid urbanization across African countries is driving demand for advanced healthcare services. Growing urban populations have better access to medical facilities, leading to increased utilization of CT scanning technologies.

Key Market Challenges

While the market presents growth opportunities, several barriers continue to limit widespread adoption:

High acquisition and maintenance costs of CT scanners

Shortage of trained radiologists and imaging technicians

Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in rural areas

Limited healthcare funding in several African countries

Uneven distribution of advanced diagnostic equipment

These challenges contribute to the relatively modest growth rate projected for the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

The market is segmented into:

Traditional CT Scanners

Multi-Slice CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

Cone Beam CT

Multi-slice CT scanners accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to their superior imaging capabilities, faster scanning times, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

By Portability

Stationary CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

The stationary CT scanners segment dominated the market in 2024, primarily because of their widespread use in hospitals and major diagnostic centers.

By Technology

Low-Slice CT Scanners

Mid-Slice CT Scanners

High-Slice CT Scanners

Cone Beam CT

The mid-slice CT scanner segment held the largest market share owing to its balance between affordability and imaging performance.

By Application

Key application areas include:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Urology

Gynecology

Maxillofacial Imaging

Others

The oncology segment led the market in 2024 as cancer diagnosis remains one of the primary applications of CT imaging technology.

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Hospitals represented the largest end-user segment due to their higher patient volumes and broader access to imaging infrastructure.

South Africa Leads the Regional Market

Among African countries, South Africa remains the dominant market for CT devices. The country benefits from a relatively advanced healthcare system, greater healthcare spending, and higher adoption of modern diagnostic technologies.

South African hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly upgrading to advanced CT systems to support growing demand in oncology and cardiovascular care. Meanwhile, countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria are gradually improving access to diagnostic imaging through healthcare investments and infrastructure development initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Africa CT devices market include:

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers AG

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Canon Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Samsung Healthcare

IDETEC Medical Imaging

NeuroLogica Corp.

Neusoft Medical Systems

These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and technology advancements to strengthen their presence across the African healthcare sector.

Future Outlook

Although growth remains moderate, the Africa Computed Tomography (CT) Devices Market is expected to benefit from increasing healthcare investments, rising disease prevalence, and expanding diagnostic capabilities. Continued efforts by governments, healthcare providers, and international organizations to improve healthcare access will play a crucial role in driving CT device adoption across the continent.

As healthcare modernization progresses, demand for cost-effective, reliable, and advanced CT imaging solutions is expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers throughout Africa.

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