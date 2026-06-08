Automotive Bearing Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 8, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Automotive bearing market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/automotive-bearing-market/103612

Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 8, 2026

Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 545 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 545 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

Survey Methodology: 245 on-site surveys, 300 online surveys.

245 on-site surveys, 300 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Automotive Bearing Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the automotive bearing market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Automotive Bearing Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analysis, the Automotive bearing market size was US$ 52.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 95.8 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, requiring service vehicles. The rising number of EV charging stations across the globe is fueling the demand for utility and maintenance vehicles that rely on heavy duty bearings.

Asper the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global light duty vehicle charging points reached more than 43 million in 2025. These stations require regular maintenance by fleets of service vans and trucks, containing several wheel and engine bearings.

Moreover, the market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years owing to stringent noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) regulations in urban areas. Cities across the globe are enforcing stricter noise pollution laws, enabling automakers to adopt low-noise bearings.

Automotive Bearing Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the automotive bearing market have recently announced the following developments:

In May 2026, NTN Corporation showcased its improved version of its low friction hub bearing series at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2026 Yokohama, held at PACIFICO Yokohama from May 27 to 29, 2026.

In September 2025, NSK Ltd announced its plans to launch of verification program to promote bearing reconditioning and reuse in order to realize a carbon-neutral society.

Automotive Bearing Market Segmentation

The automotive bearing market is segmented into application into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period as OEMs install bearings directly during vehicle assembly. OEM contracts are typically long-term and high-volume, providing stable revenue for manufacturers.

The OEM segment is expected to dominate as automakers introduce new hybrid and EV models. According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), global vehicle production reached 96.4 million units in 2025, directly translating to millions of bearings per day.

Automotive Bearing Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the automotive bearing market, Asia Pacific is expected to account for a dominant share of 38% and register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period owing to rising passenger vehicle production and booming agricultural and construction equipment sectors. As per our analysis, tractor production in India reached 1.1 million units in 2025, each requiring more than 50 bearings.

Similarly in Japan, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to rapid electrification and shift towards hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and OEM demand for wheel bearings, transmission bearings, clutch bearings, and engine bearings.

Major players in the Automotive Bearing Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global automotive bearing market are:

SKF Group

Schaeffler AG (FAG/INA)

The Timken Company

ILJIN Group

NRB Bearings Ltd.

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

JTEKT Corporation (Koyo Bearings)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

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Automotive Bearing Market

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