Rice Syrup Market Size, Growth Trends and Forecast Outlook 2027

The Global Rice Syrup Market is witnessing steady expansion, driven by rising demand for natural sweeteners, clean-label ingredients, and plant-based food formulations. Rice syrup, derived from enzymatically processed rice starch, is increasingly used as a healthier alternative to refined sugar and high-fructose corn syrup across food and beverage applications. Its mild sweetness, allergen-free profile, and vegan compatibility are making it a preferred ingredient in modern food manufacturing.

According to industry analysis, the global rice syrup market was valued at USD 635.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 928.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019–2027.

The increasing shift toward healthier diets and alternative sweeteners is significantly influencing market growth. Rice syrup is widely used in bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy products, and infant nutrition due to its functional benefits such as texture enhancement, stability improvement, and extended shelf life.

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Key Market Drivers Fueling Growth

Rising Demand for Natural Sweeteners

One of the primary drivers of the rice syrup market is the global shift toward natural and plant-based sweeteners. Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are reducing their intake of refined sugar. Rice syrup, being derived from natural rice starch, is considered a clean-label sweetener with a lower glycemic impact compared to traditional sugar.

Growth of Clean-Label and Organic Food Trends

The clean-label movement has encouraged manufacturers to use minimally processed and transparent ingredients. Organic rice syrup, in particular, is gaining strong traction due to its non-GMO, gluten-free, and allergen-free characteristics. It is widely used in organic cereals, energy bars, and functional beverages.

Expansion of Processed Food & Beverage Industry

The rising consumption of packaged and convenience foods is another major growth factor. Rice syrup is extensively used in bakery and confectionery products, where it acts as a sweetener, binder, and texture enhancer. Increasing urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles are boosting demand for ready-to-eat foods globally.

Increasing Demand for Vegan and Gluten-Free Products

The global rise in veganism and gluten intolerance has significantly boosted rice syrup adoption. As a plant-based ingredient, it serves as an ideal alternative to honey and other animal-derived sweeteners, making it suitable for vegan food formulations.

Functional Benefits in Food Processing

Rice syrup offers excellent functional properties such as viscosity control, moisture retention, and improved shelf stability. These attributes make it highly desirable for industrial food processing applications, especially in confectionery and dairy formulations.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type: Organic Rice Syrup, Conventional Rice Syrup

By Application: Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Formula, and Others

By Rice Type: Brown Rice Syrup, White Rice Syrup

Among these, the bakery and confectionery segment dominates the market, driven by rising consumption of baked goods and sweets. Organic rice syrup is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing demand for clean-label ingredients.

Top Players in the Global Rice Syrup Market

The competitive landscape includes several established food ingredient manufacturers and specialty sweetener companies:

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Malt Products Corporation

California Natural Products

Cargill, Incorporated

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Habib Rice Products Ltd.

Lundberg

Meurens Natural

Windmill Organics Ltd.

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

These companies are focusing on product innovation, organic certifications, and global expansion strategies to strengthen their market presence.

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Future Outlook

The future of the rice syrup industry appears promising, with continuous growth expected in both developed and emerging economies. Increasing consumer preference for low-calorie, allergen-free, and plant-based sweeteners will continue to drive demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a key growth region due to high rice production and strong food processing industries. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are witnessing rapid adoption of organic rice syrup in health-focused food products.

Technological advancements in enzymatic processing and fermentation techniques are expected to improve production efficiency and product quality. Additionally, rising investments in organic food manufacturing will further support long-term market expansion.

By 2027, rice syrup is expected to become a mainstream alternative sweetener in multiple food categories, replacing traditional sugar-based syrups in several applications.

Related Report:

Maple Syrup Market

Chocolate Syrup Market

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