Calcium Sulphate Market to Reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2033, Growing at 5.31% CAGR

What is Calcium Sulphate ?

Calcium sulphate is a naturally occurring inorganic compound commonly known as gypsum in its hydrated form. It is widely valued for its binding properties, fire resistance, non-toxic nature, and versatility across multiple industries. Calcium sulphate is available in both natural and synthetic forms, with synthetic gypsum increasingly produced through Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems in power plants.

Its extensive use in construction materials, cement production, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemical applications makes it a critical industrial mineral worldwide

The global Calcium Sulphate Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.9 billion in 2025 to US$ 5.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

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Rising Construction Activities Fuel Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of the calcium sulphate market is the rapid growth of global construction and infrastructure development. Urbanization, population growth, and increasing investments in residential and commercial projects are boosting demand for gypsum-based products.

Calcium sulphate is a key raw material in drywall and plasterboard manufacturing, offering superior fire resistance, sound insulation, and cost efficiency. It is also widely used in cement manufacturing as a setting regulator, making it indispensable for large-scale infrastructure projects such as bridges, railways, airports, and smart cities.

Developing economies across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are expected to significantly contribute to future market demand.

Synthetic Gypsum Creates New Growth Opportunities

The transition toward synthetic gypsum is creating substantial opportunities for market participants. Environmental regulations aimed at reducing sulfur dioxide emissions have encouraged the adoption of FGD technology in coal-fired power plants, generating high-purity synthetic gypsum as a by-product.

This shift supports circular economy initiatives by reducing dependence on natural gypsum mining while ensuring a reliable supply of calcium sulphate for industrial applications. Additionally, advancements in gypsum recycling technologies are helping recover valuable materials from construction and demolition waste, further enhancing sustainability efforts.

Expanding Applications Beyond Construction

Beyond construction, calcium sulphate is gaining traction in several industries:

Agriculture: Used as a soil conditioner to improve soil structure and provide essential nutrients.

Pharmaceuticals: Functions as an excipient and component in medical-grade plasters.

Food Industry: Serves as a food additive and anti-caking agent.

Chemicals and Industrial Processing: Utilized as a drying agent and processing aid.

Mining Operations: Applied in ore processing and extraction activities.

The diversification of applications continues to strengthen the long-term growth outlook of the market.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Form

Hydrated

Anhydrous

Hemihydrate

By Grade

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Others

By Purity Level

High Purity

Standard Purity

By Application

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Industrial Applications

Others

Regional Market Insights

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing regional market due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure investments, and increasing industrialization in countries such as China and India.

North America

The region maintains stable demand driven by mature construction activities, advanced agricultural practices, and pharmaceutical-grade calcium sulphate applications.

Europe

Europe’s market growth is supported by strict environmental regulations encouraging synthetic gypsum adoption and sustainable construction materials.

Middle East & Africa

Large-scale infrastructure projects and growing agricultural activities are driving demand throughout the region.

South & Central America

Increasing investments in construction and agricultural modernization, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, continue to support market expansion.

Challenges Facing the Market

Despite strong growth prospects, the calcium sulphate market faces several challenges:

Environmental concerns related to gypsum mining

Rising energy costs associated with calcination processes

Transportation expenses due to the material’s bulky nature

Occupational health concerns related to gypsum dust exposure

However, technological advancements and sustainability initiatives are expected to mitigate many of these challenges over time.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global calcium sulphate market include:

USG Corporation

Knauf Gips KG

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Boral Limited

Kingspan Group

American Gypsum Company LLC

CertainTeed Corporation

GFS Chemical Inc.

Graymont Limited

These companies continue to invest in product innovation, sustainable production technologies, and strategic expansion initiatives to strengthen their market position.

Future Outlook

The global calcium sulphate market is poised for sustained growth through 2033, supported by expanding construction activities, increasing adoption of synthetic gypsum, and growing demand across agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and industrial sectors. As sustainability and circular economy practices become increasingly important worldwide, calcium sulphate is expected to play a vital role in supporting environmentally responsible industrial development and infrastructure growth.

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