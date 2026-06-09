North America Cryogenic Pumps Market to Reach US$ 843.4 Million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%
North America Cryogenic Pumps Market is witnessing significant momentum as industries increasingly adopt cryogenic technologies for the handling and transportation of liquefied gases. The growing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), industrial gases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure is driving the adoption of cryogenic pumps across the region. These pumps play a crucial role in transferring and managing cryogenic fluids at extremely low temperatures, making them indispensable in energy, manufacturing, aerospace, and medical applications.
According to recent market insights, the North America Cryogenic Pumps Market size is expected to reach US$ 843.4 Million by 2031 from US$ 573.5 Million in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2031. The market’s steady expansion reflects increasing investments in clean energy projects, industrial gas production facilities, and advanced cryogenic storage infrastructure across North America.
Growing Adoption of LNG and Industrial Gases Fuels Market Expansion
The increasing utilization of LNG as a cleaner energy alternative has emerged as one of the major factors supporting the growth of the North America Cryogenic Pumps Market. As governments and industries focus on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency, LNG infrastructure development continues to gain traction. Cryogenic pumps are essential components in LNG production, storage, transportation, and regasification processes, creating substantial demand across the value chain.
In addition, the rising consumption of industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and hydrogen is contributing to market growth. These gases are widely used across manufacturing, electronics, food processing, healthcare, and chemical industries. Cryogenic pumps ensure safe and efficient handling of these liquefied gases, supporting operational reliability and productivity.
Technological Advancements Strengthen Market Opportunities
Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on technological innovations to improve pump efficiency, durability, and operational performance. Advanced cryogenic pump systems are being developed to offer higher flow rates, enhanced energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance requirements. The integration of automation and monitoring technologies is further improving operational safety and process optimization.
The growing emphasis on hydrogen-based energy solutions is also opening new opportunities for market participants. As hydrogen infrastructure projects continue to expand across North America, demand for specialized cryogenic pumps capable of handling liquefied hydrogen is expected to rise significantly. These developments are expected to create favorable growth prospects for manufacturers operating in the cryogenic equipment sector.
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Healthcare and Aerospace Sectors Support Market Growth
The healthcare industry remains a significant end user of cryogenic pumps due to the increasing demand for medical gases and cryogenic storage systems. Hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical facilities rely on cryogenic technologies for the storage and transportation of oxygen, nitrogen, and other medical gases. The expansion of healthcare facilities and investments in advanced medical infrastructure continue to support market demand.
Furthermore, the aerospace and defense sectors are increasingly utilizing cryogenic pumps for rocket propulsion systems and specialized research applications. Growing investments in space exploration initiatives and aerospace innovation are expected to contribute to the long-term growth of the North America Cryogenic Pumps Market.
Competitive Landscape
The North America Cryogenic Pumps Market is characterized by the presence of established global and regional manufacturers focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and product development. Market participants are actively expanding their portfolios to address evolving customer requirements and emerging industry applications.
Key Players Operating in the North America Cryogenic Pumps Market
- Sulzer Ltd
- Nikkiso Co Ltd
- Fives SAS
- Cryostar SAS
- Ebara Elliott Energy
- Trillium US Inc.
- SHI Cryogenics Group
- CRYOGENIC MACHINERY CORP
- Ruhrpumpen, Inc.
- Vanzetti Engineering S.p.A.
- PHPK Technologies
- Technex Limited
These companies continue to invest in research and development activities aimed at improving product performance, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Strategic collaborations, geographic expansion initiatives, and advanced engineering capabilities are expected to remain key competitive strategies in the market.
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Rising Focus on Sustainability Creates New Opportunities
Sustainability goals across industries are accelerating the adoption of technologies that support cleaner energy utilization and reduced environmental impact. Cryogenic pumps play a vital role in enabling the safe transportation and storage of LNG, hydrogen, and other low-emission energy resources. As organizations prioritize energy transition strategies, the demand for reliable cryogenic pumping solutions is expected to increase steadily.
The growing deployment of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects also presents potential opportunities for cryogenic equipment manufacturers. These initiatives require advanced fluid handling systems capable of operating under extreme temperature conditions, reinforcing the importance of cryogenic pump technologies in future industrial operations.
Future Outlook
The future of the North America Cryogenic Pumps Market appears highly promising, supported by expanding LNG infrastructure, increasing industrial gas consumption, advancements in hydrogen energy projects, and growing investments in healthcare and aerospace sectors. Market participants are expected to benefit from ongoing technological innovations, digital monitoring capabilities, and the development of next-generation cryogenic systems. As industries continue to prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and energy security, cryogenic pumps will remain a critical component of modern industrial and energy ecosystems, driving sustained market growth through 2031 and beyond.
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