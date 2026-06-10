Nutricosmetics Market to grow from $7.5Bn in 2024 to $17.2B by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Market Overview

Nutricosmetics Market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2024 to USD 17.2 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 8.7%. The market combines nutrition and beauty by offering products that support skin, hair, and nail health from within through dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages enriched with vitamins, antioxidants, probiotics, and botanical extracts. Rising consumer awareness of wellness and preventive healthcare continues to drive demand for these innovative beauty solutions.

Market Dynamics

Growing interest in holistic beauty, increasing preference for natural ingredients, and advancements in nutraceutical formulations are key factors supporting market growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that promote anti-aging, hydration, and overall skin health while fitting into daily wellness routines. However, regulatory complexities, high ingredient costs, and consumer skepticism regarding product efficacy remain notable challenges that manufacturers must address through scientific validation and transparent labeling.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/?id=GIS24303

Key Players Analysis

The competitive landscape includes major companies such as Shiseido, Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, GNC Holdings, Blackmores, Murad, Vitabiotics, Nature’s Bounty, USANA Health Sciences, L’Oréal, Nestlé Skin Health, and Beiersdorf. These organizations continue to strengthen their market positions through product innovation, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and investments in personalized nutrition technologies while expanding their global distribution networks.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the Nutricosmetics Market due to strong consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and long-standing cultural acceptance of beauty supplements, with Japan, China, and South Korea leading regional growth. North America follows closely, driven by increasing demand for wellness-focused products and anti-aging solutions, while Europe benefits from strong regulatory standards and growing interest in organic formulations. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also creating new opportunities as urbanization and health consciousness continue to increase.

Buy Now : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS24303

KeyPlayers

Shiseido

Amway

Herbalife Nutrition

GNC Holdings

Blackmores

Murad

Reserveage Nutrition

Vitabiotics

Guthy Renker

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Life Vantage

USANA Health Sciences

Neo Cell

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Pharma Nord

Beiersdorf

H& H Group

Nature’s Bounty

L’ Oreal

Nestle Skin Health

Recent News & Developments

The market has recently witnessed several strategic developments, including partnerships between cosmetic and biotechnology companies to develop advanced formulations and mergers aimed at expanding international presence. Regulatory updates promoting greater transparency in ingredient sourcing and labeling are strengthening consumer confidence, while investments in personalized nutrition startups and plant-based product innovations are accelerating the evolution of beauty-from-within solutions across global markets.

Browse Full Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/nutricosmetics-market/

Market Segmentation

The Nutricosmetics Market is segmented by type into vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, proteins, enzymes, probiotics, carotenoids, fatty acids, and amino acids. Product categories include dietary supplements, functional foods, functional beverages, beauty drinks, skin care, hair care, nail care, and anti-aging products, while applications cover skin health, hair health, nail health, hydration, weight management, detoxification, digestive health, and sun protection across various consumer groups and delivery formats.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Nutricosmetics Market by evaluating historical performance, current industry trends, and future growth projections. It includes detailed assessments of market size, competitive landscape, regional developments, technological innovations, consumer preferences, regulatory frameworks, growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging market opportunities through the forecast period.

Discover Additional Market Insights from Global Insight Services:

Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market is anticipated to expand from $4.31 billion in 2024 to $11.44 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10.3%.

X-Ray-based Robots Market is anticipated to expand from $5.1 billion in 2024 to $11.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.4%.

Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market is anticipated to expand from $829.7 million in 2024 to $1,804.9 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.1%.

Handheld X-rays Market is anticipated to expand from $846.5 million in 2024 to $2410.5 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10.9%.

Heat Stress Monitor Market is anticipated to expand from $108.3 million in 2024 to $187.1 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.6%.

About Us:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/