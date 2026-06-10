Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market to grow from $20B in 2024 to $51.1Bn by 2034 at CAGR of 9.8%.
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Hemostasis Valve Market is anticipated to expand from $184.8 million in 2024 to $307.6 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.2%.
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market is anticipated to expand from $1.3 billion in 2024 to $2.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.6%.
Insulin Pump Market is anticipated to expand from $8.5 billion in 2024 to $19.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.
IV Bags Material Market is anticipated to expand from $1,620.2 million in 2024 to $3,706.1 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.8%.
Lab Automation Market is anticipated to expand from $10.4 billion in 2024 to $23.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.3%.
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