Ultrasound Device Market to reach $15.6Bn by 2034 at 6.6% CAGR from $8.2Bn in 2024.
Discover Additional Market Insights from Global Insight Services:
Foot Orthotic Insoles Market is anticipated to expand from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $6.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.9%.
General Surgery Devices Market is anticipated to expand from $25.3 billion in 2024 to $45.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.1%.
Healthcare Assistive Robots Market is anticipated to expand from $2.1 billion in 2024 to $9.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 16.7%.
Healthcare Staffing Market is anticipated to expand from $36.8 billion in 2024 to $62.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.5%.
Hemato Oncology Testing Market is anticipated to expand from $5.8 billion in 2024 to $12.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7.9%.
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