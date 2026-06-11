Global Bias Tire Market Size & Trends: To Reach 15.91 Billion by 2034 with 5.77% CAGR

The global automotive and industrial machinery sectors continue to undergo massive transformations. Amid these shifts, the components that keep our heavy machinery, agricultural vehicles, and specialized transport moving are seeing renewed evaluation. Among these, bias tires—also known as cross-ply tires—remain a foundational pillar for demanding operating environments. While radial tires dominate the passenger vehicle landscape due to their fuel efficiency and high-speed stability, bias tires continue to hold a massive, indispensable share of heavy-duty, off-road, and agricultural applications.

According to a comprehensive market analysis, the global Bias Tire Market size is projected to reach US$ 15.91 billion by 2034 from US$ 9.6 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period 2026-2034. This steady expansion underscores the resilient demand for the unique mechanical advantages that bias ply construction offers over modern alternatives in highly specific, punishing conditions.

Understanding the Resilience of Bias Tires

To appreciate why the bias tire market continues to thrive, one must look at how these tires are engineered. In a bias tire, the internal ply cords (typically made of nylon or polyester) are layered diagonally across each other from bead to bead, usually at angles of 30 to 40 degrees to the centerline of the tread. This cross-hatch pattern builds an interconnected network where the tread and the sidewalls share the exact same structural casing.