Ground Nut Oil Market Insights: 10 Developments Impacting Industry Expansion

The Ground Nut Oil Market is benefiting from changing consumer preferences toward natural and minimally processed edible oils. Ground nut oil, also known as peanut oil, is valued for its mild flavor, high smoke point, and balanced fatty acid composition, making it suitable for frying, sautéing, baking, and industrial food preparation. The market is also witnessing increased demand from restaurants, packaged food manufacturers, and households seeking premium cooking oil alternatives with broad culinary applications.

The global Ground Nut Oil Market is poised for steady expansion as consumers increasingly seek healthier edible oils with favorable nutritional profiles and versatile culinary applications. According to market estimates, the market is projected to grow from US$ 11.13 Billion in 2025 to US$ 17.27 Billion by 2034, registering an anticipated CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Rising awareness regarding balanced diets, growing demand for plant-based cooking oils, and expanding food processing industries are expected to support the market’s long-term growth trajectory.

Market Analysis and Overview

The market is expected to increase from US$ 11.13 Billion in 2025 to US$ 17.27 Billion by 2034 .

to . The industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2026–2034 forecast period, reflecting stable consumer demand and expanding food industry applications.

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Growing awareness of healthier cooking oils is encouraging higher consumption of ground nut oil.

Increasing use in residential kitchens, foodservice establishments, and food processing industries is supporting market expansion.

Rising disposable incomes and urbanization are contributing to demand for premium edible oils.

Manufacturers are introducing refined, cold-pressed, and organic product variants to meet diverse consumer preferences.

Expanding retail distribution networks and online grocery platforms are improving product accessibility.

The versatility of ground nut oil across cooking methods continues to strengthen its position in global edible oil markets.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly selecting edible oils that align with nutritional goals while maintaining excellent cooking performance. Ground nut oil contains beneficial unsaturated fats and vitamin E, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking balanced dietary choices.

The rapid growth of the foodservice industry is another important driver. Restaurants, hotels, catering businesses, and quick-service chains value ground nut oil for its high smoke point and stability during deep frying and repeated cooking operations.

Demand from packaged food manufacturers is also expanding. Producers of snacks, sauces, ready meals, and processed foods often utilize ground nut oil due to its neutral taste and compatibility with various food formulations.

Additionally, rising consumer interest in cold-pressed and minimally processed oils has encouraged manufacturers to diversify their offerings. Premium product positioning and clean-label marketing strategies are helping brands differentiate themselves in competitive markets.

Emerging Market Trends

Several important trends are shaping the future development of the ground nut oil market:

Growing popularity of cold-pressed and organic ground nut oil products.

Increased demand for natural, plant-based edible oils with clean-label positioning.

Expansion of premium cooking oil segments targeting health-conscious consumers.

Rising use of ground nut oil in processed foods and commercial food preparation.

Greater investment in sustainable agricultural sourcing and supply chain efficiency.

Growth of e-commerce and modern retail channels improving consumer access.

Ongoing innovation in packaging formats to enhance convenience and product shelf life.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the ground nut oil market is driven by product quality, refining technologies, brand reputation, pricing strategies, and distribution capabilities. Companies continue investing in processing efficiency, sustainable sourcing, and product innovation to strengthen their market positions.

Strategic partnerships with retailers, foodservice operators, and international distributors are enabling manufacturers to expand their geographic footprint and respond to changing consumer demand. Premiumization, organic certifications, and value-added product offerings are also becoming important competitive differentiators.

Top Players in the Ground Nut Oil Market

Some of the leading companies operating in the global ground nut oil market include:

Adani Wilmar Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Olam Agri

Louis Dreyfus Company

Wilmar International Limited

Borges International Group

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.

MK Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.

These companies focus on expanding production capabilities, strengthening supply chains, and introducing innovative edible oil products to meet growing global demand.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific represents a significant share of the ground nut oil market due to widespread culinary use, large-scale peanut cultivation, and increasing consumer demand in countries with established edible oil industries. North America and Europe are also witnessing rising interest in premium and specialty cooking oils as consumers prioritize healthier dietary choices.

Emerging economies in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to create additional growth opportunities through urbanization, expanding retail infrastructure, and increasing awareness of diverse edible oil options. Improvements in agricultural productivity and food processing capabilities are likely to further support market development across these regions.

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Future Outlook

The ground nut oil market is expected to experience sustained growth through 2034 as demand for nutritious, versatile, and high-quality edible oils continues to increase worldwide. Ongoing product innovation, advancements in oil extraction technologies, and the expansion of premium and organic offerings are anticipated to strengthen market competitiveness. As consumers increasingly seek healthier cooking alternatives and food manufacturers diversify ingredient portfolios, ground nut oil is likely to remain an important component of the global edible oils industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected size of the Ground Nut Oil Market by 2034?

The market is expected to reach US$ 17.27 Billion by 2034, growing from US$ 11.13 Billion in 2025.

What is the anticipated CAGR of the Ground Nut Oil Market?

The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

What factors are driving growth in the Ground Nut Oil Market?

Key growth drivers include increasing health awareness, expanding foodservice demand, rising consumption of premium edible oils, growth in processed food manufacturing, and consumer preference for natural cooking oils.

Who are some of the major players in the Ground Nut Oil Market?

Leading companies include Adani Wilmar Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Olam Agri, Louis Dreyfus Company, Wilmar International Limited, Borges International Group, Shree Ram Proteins Ltd., and MK Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.

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