Biscuits and Cookies Market Size to Reach US$ 120.15 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.1%

The Biscuits and Cookies Market is set to experience steady growth from 2023 to 2031, propelled by changing consumer preferences, expanding distribution channels, and continuous product innovations. According to The Insight Partners’ latest Biscuits and cookies market report, the overall market value is projected to increase from approximately US$ 87.39 billion in 2023 to US$ 120.15 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.1% over the forecast period (2023–2031).

Biscuits and cookies are staple bakery products widely consumed across both developed and emerging markets. Made primarily from wheat flour, sugar, fats, and a range of flavoring ingredients, these products serve as convenient snacks, breakfast accompaniments, and comfort food options. Their popularity is attributed to taste, affordability, widespread availability, and the growing trend of on‑the‑go consumption.

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The industry encompasses a broad array of product types, including sweet plain biscuits, savory biscuits, coated biscuits, filled sandwich biscuits, wafer biscuits, and a variety of cookies such as chocolate chip, butter, shortbread, and filled sandwich cookies.

Key Market Drivers

Evolving Consumer Lifestyles

Urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and busier lifestyles have increased demand for ready‑to‑eat convenience foods. Biscuits and cookies offer simplicity, portability, and comfort, meeting the needs of time‑pressed consumers looking for quick snacking solutions.

Preference for Healthier Options

A significant trend shaping the market is the rising consumer interest in healthier and functional snacking alternatives. This includes sugar‑free, gluten‑free, and high‑fiber biscuits and cookies. Many manufacturers are reformulating products with natural ingredients like oats, nuts, seeds, and reduced sugar content to address health and wellness concerns.

Premiumization and Flavor Innovation

Premium products with distinctive flavors and textures are gaining traction among consumers, particularly millennials and Generation Z. The inclination toward gourmet and indulgent snack varieties has encouraged manufacturers to expand their portfolios with artisanal and region‑specific offerings. Examples include masala‑flavored biscuits in South Asia or herb‑infused cookies inspired by Mediterranean cuisine.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The report segments the market into biscuits and cookies. The biscuits segment includes subcategories such as sweet plain and savory biscuits, while the cookies segment features varieties like chocolate chip and shortbread cookies. In 2023, the biscuits segment held a larger market share, driven by traditional consumption patterns and broad geographic appeal.

By Category

Biscuits and cookies are further grouped under sugar‑free and conventional categories. Conventional products, which include standard sugar‑based items, continue to dominate due to long‑established consumer preferences and wide availability.

By Distribution Channel

The distribution landscape includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Online retail has emerged as a key growth driver, offering consumers diverse product choices with the convenience of doorstep delivery. E‑commerce growth has enabled brands to overcome geographical limitations and reach broader audiences.

Regional Insights

The Biscuits and Cookies Market is geographically diverse, spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region presents unique opportunities and challenges:

Europe held the largest market share in 2023, supported by strong demand for specialty and premium biscuits.

held the largest market share in 2023, supported by strong demand for specialty and premium biscuits. Asia Pacific is emerging as a high‑growth region, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for convenient snack options in countries like China and India.

is emerging as a high‑growth region, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for convenient snack options in countries like China and India. North America continues to see steady demand, with both conventional and health‑oriented products performing well.

Major Industry Players

Competition in the global market remains robust, with key players adopting multiple strategies to strengthen their market positions. Prominent companies profiled in the report include:

General Mills Inc

Pladis Foods Ltd

Mondelez International Inc

Ferrero International SA

Burton’s Biscuit Co

Nestle SA

J M Smucker Co

ITC Ltd

Lotus Bakeries NV

Parle Products Pvt Ltd

Britannia Industries Ltd

Leading players focus on innovation, marketing investments, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their portfolios. For example, collaborations between multinational and regional firms help penetrate emerging markets and diversify product offerings.

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Future Outlook

The outlook for the Biscuits and Cookies Market remains optimistic through 2031. Continued growth is expected from rising health awareness, expansion of online retail channels, and a surge in premium and functional products. Consumer demand for indulgent snacks paired with nutritious ingredients is expected to shape product development strategies over the coming years.

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