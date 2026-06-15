Veterinary Market Size, Share & Growth by 2034

The United States represents a key market, supported by Increasing Pet Ownership and Companion Animal Spending, Advancements in Veterinary Technology, Increased Emphasis on Animal Health and Welfare, as well as evolving industry dynamics

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The List of Companies

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac

Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Hester Biosciences

Philbro Animal Health

The Veterinary Market size is expected to reach US$ 92.61 Billion by 2034 from US$ 54.14 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.94% from 2026 to 2034.

By Animal Type

Production

Companion

By Product

Biologics

Pharmaceuticals

Medicated Feed Additives

By Mode of Delivery

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By End-use

Reference Laboratories

Point-of-care testing/In-house testing

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others

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