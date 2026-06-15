Veterinary Market Size, Share & Growth by 2034
The United States represents a key market, supported by Increasing Pet Ownership and Companion Animal Spending, Advancements in Veterinary Technology, Increased Emphasis on Animal Health and Welfare, as well as evolving industry dynamics
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The List of Companies
- Merck Animal Health
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Vetoquinol S.A.
- Zoetis
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Elanco
- Nutreco N.V.
- Virbac
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc.
- Biogenesis Bago
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
- Neogen Corporation
- Hester Biosciences
- Philbro Animal Health
The Veterinary Market size is expected to reach US$ 92.61 Billion by 2034 from US$ 54.14 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.94% from 2026 to 2034.
By Animal Type
- Production
- Companion
By Product
- Biologics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medicated Feed Additives
By Mode of Delivery
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Others
By End-use
- Reference Laboratories
- Point-of-care testing/In-house testing
- Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
- Others
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