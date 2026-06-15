Veterinary Market Size, Share & Growth by 2034

by · June 15, 2026

The United States represents a key market, supported by Increasing Pet Ownership and Companion Animal Spending, Advancements in Veterinary Technology, Increased Emphasis on Animal Health and Welfare, as well as evolving industry dynamics

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022905

The List of Companies                                         

  • Merck Animal Health
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Vetoquinol S.A.
  • Zoetis
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Elanco
  • Nutreco N.V.
  • Virbac
  • Kindred Biosciences, Inc.
  • Biogenesis Bago
  • Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Hester Biosciences
  • Philbro Animal Health

The Veterinary Market size is expected to reach US$ 92.61 Billion by 2034 from US$ 54.14 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.94% from 2026 to 2034.

By Animal Type

  • Production
  • Companion

By Product

  • Biologics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Medicated Feed Additives

By Mode of Delivery

  • Oral
  • Parenteral
  • Others

By End-use

  • Reference Laboratories
  • Point-of-care testing/In-house testing
  • Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
  • Others

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Ankit Mathur

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in : Korean German Japanese French Chinese Italian Spanish

 

 

 

Share

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *