Branded Generics Market Analysis by Size, Share & Growth 2031

Branded generics are sold under a brand name without a patent. They can be developed by a generic drug firm or the original manufacturer and marketed after the original drug’s patent expires. An Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is submitted for regulatory approval, and it must be therapeutically equivalent to the original drug.

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The List of Companies

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Hetero

Aspen Holdings

Sandoz International GMBH

Par Pharmaceuticals, INC

Reddy’s Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Sanofi

Lupin

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mylan N.V

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Dermatology Diseases

Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory

By Drug Class

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Hormones

Antihypertensive

Lipid-Lowering Drugs

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Antiepileptic

By Formulation Type

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

About US

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