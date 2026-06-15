Branded Generics Market Analysis by Size, Share & Growth 2031

by · June 15, 2026

Branded generics are sold under a brand name without a patent. They can be developed by a generic drug firm or the original manufacturer and marketed after the original drug’s patent expires. An Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is submitted for regulatory approval, and it must be therapeutically equivalent to the original drug. 

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The List of Companies                                         

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

  • Hetero
  • Aspen Holdings
  • Sandoz International GMBH
  • Par Pharmaceuticals, INC
  • Reddy’s Laboratories
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Sanofi
  • Lupin
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Mylan N.V

By Therapeutic Application

  • Oncology
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Neurology
  • Gastrointestinal Diseases
  • Dermatology Diseases
  • Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory

By Drug Class

  • Alkylating Agents
  • Antimetabolites
  • Hormones
  • Antihypertensive
  • Lipid-Lowering Drugs
  • Antidepressants
  • Antipsychotics
  • Antiepileptic

By Formulation Type

  • Oral
  • Parenteral
  • Topical

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospitals
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Drug Stores

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