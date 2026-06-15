Branded Generics Market Analysis by Size, Share & Growth 2031
Branded generics are sold under a brand name without a patent. They can be developed by a generic drug firm or the original manufacturer and marketed after the original drug’s patent expires. An Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is submitted for regulatory approval, and it must be therapeutically equivalent to the original drug.
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The List of Companies
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
- Hetero
- Aspen Holdings
- Sandoz International GMBH
- Par Pharmaceuticals, INC
- Reddy’s Laboratories
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Sanofi
- Lupin
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Mylan N.V
By Therapeutic Application
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Neurology
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Dermatology Diseases
- Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory
By Drug Class
- Alkylating Agents
- Antimetabolites
- Hormones
- Antihypertensive
- Lipid-Lowering Drugs
- Antidepressants
- Antipsychotics
- Antiepileptic
By Formulation Type
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
By Distribution Channel
- Hospitals
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
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