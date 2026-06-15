Femtech Market Size, Growth & Trends by 2034

The global Femtech Market size is projected to reach US$ 125.11 billion by 2034 from US$ 42.28 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period 2026–2034

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The List of Companies

Athena Feminine Technologies, Inc.

NUVO Inc.

Sera Prognostics, Inc.

HeraMED

iSono Health, Inc.

Babyscripts

Chiaro Technology Ltd and Elvie

Lattice Medical

Thinx, Inc.

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

By Type

Devices

Software

Services

By Application

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy and Nursing Care

Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare and Wellness

By End User

Hospitals and Fertility Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

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