Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market Set for Strong Expansion Through 2034

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) also known as Voice over New Radio (VoNR), is emerging as one of the most important segments within the global telecommunications industry. As telecom operators continue to transition from traditional voice networks and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services toward fully standalone 5G architectures, Vo5G technology is becoming a critical component of next-generation communication infrastructure.

Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by 2034

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market size is expected to reach US$ 10.81 Billion by 2034 from US$ 1.53 Billion in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 24.31% from 2026 to 2034.

Increasing deployment of standalone 5G infrastructure will remain a key contributor to market growth.

Enterprise communication applications are expected to become major revenue contributors.

Market Overview

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market is experiencing significant growth as telecommunications providers accelerate standalone 5G deployments across developed and emerging economies. Unlike earlier generations of mobile voice technology, Vo5G operates entirely on 5G core networks, allowing operators to offer high-definition voice services while supporting advanced applications such as augmented reality, virtual reality, industrial automation, smart healthcare, and connected mobility.

As network coverage expands and compatible devices become more widely available, Vo5G adoption is expected to accelerate across consumer and enterprise segments throughout the forecast period.

Market Analysis

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market is transitioning from an early adoption phase toward broader commercialization. Telecom operators worldwide are moving beyond data-focused 5G deployments and focusing on delivering native voice capabilities over standalone networks.

Several factors are contributing to market growth:

Expansion of standalone 5G network infrastructure.

Growing deployment of cloud-native telecom cores.

Rising demand for enhanced voice quality and ultra-low latency.

Increasing adoption of enterprise communication platforms.

Integration of Vo5G with edge computing environments.

Growing use of AI-enabled communication services.

Rising demand for seamless voice and data experiences.

The market is also witnessing increased collaboration among network equipment vendors, telecom operators, cloud providers, and device manufacturers to accelerate ecosystem development.

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Market Drivers and Opportunities

Growing Deployment of Standalone 5G Networks:-The increasing rollout of standalone 5G infrastructure is creating a strong foundation for Vo5G adoption. Telecom operators are investing heavily in next-generation network architectures that support native voice services.

Demand for Enhanced User Experience:-Consumers increasingly expect seamless communication experiences. Vo5G offers improved audio quality, lower latency, and faster connection times, enhancing overall user satisfaction.

Enterprise Digital Transformation:-Businesses are adopting advanced communication technologies to support remote operations, hybrid workplaces, and mission-critical applications. Vo5G provides the reliability and performance required for enterprise environments.

Expansion of Edge Computing:-The growing deployment of edge computing infrastructure supports low-latency voice communication and real-time collaboration services, creating new opportunities for Vo5G providers.

Growth of Connected Devices:-The proliferation of connected devices, IoT ecosystems, and smart applications is driving demand for advanced communication networks capable of supporting next-generation services.

Global Market Analysis

North America remains a significant market for Vo5G adoption due to extensive 5G infrastructure investments and strong technological innovation. Telecom operators continue to expand standalone network deployments and advanced communication services.

Europe is witnessing increasing commercialization of Vo5G services as operators focus on network modernization and digital transformation initiatives. The region is experiencing growing adoption of cloud-native telecom infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain a leadership position in the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market. Countries including China, South Korea, Japan, and India are accelerating standalone 5G deployments and expanding commercial Vo5G services.

Latin America is gradually expanding 5G infrastructure investments, creating future growth opportunities for Vo5G deployment.

The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing increasing telecom modernization initiatives, supporting long-term adoption of advanced voice communication technologies.

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Major Companies / Top Market Players

AT and T Inc.

Deutsche Telecom AG

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Emerging Trends and Market Opportunities

Several emerging trends are expected to shape the future of the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market:

Adoption of AI-driven voice communication platforms.

Growth of immersive communication experiences.

Expansion of private 5G networks.

Increasing deployment of edge-enabled voice services.

Development of advanced enterprise collaboration solutions.

Integration of Vo5G with smart manufacturing ecosystems.

Rising use of network slicing for premium voice services.

These developments are creating new revenue opportunities for telecom operators, equipment providers, and communication platform vendors.

Updated Market News and Recent Developments

Recent industry developments indicate accelerating commercialization of Vo5G technology across global markets.

Reliance Jio launched nationwide Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services across its standalone 5G network, becoming one of the first operators to offer native 5G voice services on a large scale. The deployment enhances voice quality, reduces latency, and supports a fully 5G-native communication environment.

Telecom operators worldwide are increasingly upgrading voice cores to cloud-native architectures to support VoNR capabilities and advanced communication services.

European operators have begun commercial deployment of premium VoNR services designed specifically for standalone 5G networks, expanding service availability to additional cities and regions.

Ongoing expansion of 5G standalone networks continues to support broader Vo5G adoption across consumer and enterprise segments.

Market Future Outlook

The future outlook for the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market remains highly positive. As telecom operators continue to expand standalone 5G networks, Vo5G is expected to become a standard component of next-generation communication infrastructure.

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