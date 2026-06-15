Electric Water Heater Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Heating Solutions
Electric water heaters are appliances that use electrical energy to heat water for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. These systems provide reliable hot water for bathing, cleaning, cooking, and various industrial processes while offering ease of installation and operational convenience.
Growing urbanization, rising residential construction activities, improving living standards, and increasing demand for energy-efficient appliances are driving the adoption of electric water heaters worldwide.
Market Overview
The global Electric Water Heater Market is expected to grow from US$ 14.07 Billion in 2018 to US$ 21.47 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019–2027.
Market growth is supported by increasing housing developments, expanding commercial infrastructure, technological advancements in water heating systems, and growing consumer preference for efficient home appliances.
Key Market Insights
- Market Size (2018): US$ 14.07 Billion
- Forecast Market Size (2027): US$ 21.47 Billion
- CAGR (2019–2027): 4.9%
- Key Driver: Rising demand for energy-efficient water heating systems
- Major Trend: Adoption of smart and connected water heaters
- Forecast Period: 2019–2027
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Market Analysis
The Electric Water Heater Market is witnessing steady growth as consumers increasingly prioritize comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings. Electric water heaters remain a preferred solution due to their ease of installation, low maintenance requirements, and compatibility with modern infrastructure.
The residential sector represents a major share of market demand. Rising urban populations, growing middle-class incomes, and increasing housing construction activities continue to drive adoption of electric water heating systems.
Commercial establishments such as hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, office complexes, and retail facilities are also contributing significantly to market growth due to their continuous hot water requirements.
Technological advancements are further supporting market expansion. Manufacturers are introducing smart water heaters equipped with digital controls, remote monitoring capabilities, energy management features, and enhanced safety mechanisms.
The growing focus on energy conservation and sustainability is encouraging consumers to invest in high-efficiency water heating systems that reduce electricity consumption and operational costs.
Updated Market Trends
- Growing adoption of smart water heaters
- Rising demand for energy-efficient appliances
- Expansion of residential construction projects
- Increasing integration of IoT-enabled heating systems
- Growing preference for tankless water heaters
- Rising investments in green building developments
- Adoption of advanced temperature control technologies
- Increasing focus on energy management solutions
- Growing demand from hospitality and healthcare sectors
- Development of environmentally friendly heating systems
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Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific dominates the Electric Water Heater Market due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding residential construction, and increasing adoption of modern home appliances across China, India, and Southeast Asia.
North America
North America remains a significant market driven by high appliance penetration, replacement demand, and growing adoption of smart home technologies.
Europe
Europe continues to witness stable growth supported by stringent energy-efficiency regulations, sustainable housing initiatives, and consumer preference for advanced heating systems.
Rest of the World
Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are gradually increasing adoption of electric water heaters due to improving living standards and expanding infrastructure development.
Key Players
- A. O. Smith Corporation
- Rheem Manufacturing Company
- Ariston Holding N.V.
- Bradford White Corporation
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Rinnai Corporation
- Bosch Thermotechnology
Emerging Trends
One of the most significant trends shaping the market is the increasing adoption of smart electric water heaters that allow users to remotely monitor and control energy consumption through mobile applications and connected home platforms.
Another notable trend is the growing popularity of tankless electric water heaters, which provide on-demand hot water while improving energy efficiency and reducing operating costs.
Future Outlook
The Electric Water Heater Market is expected to maintain steady growth as urbanization, residential development, and energy-efficiency initiatives continue worldwide. Consumer demand for connected and intelligent home appliances will remain a key market driver.
Advancements in smart heating technologies, energy management systems, IoT integration, and sustainable appliance design are anticipated to create significant opportunities for manufacturers during the forecast period.
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