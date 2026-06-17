Bearings Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 17, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on bearings market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/ethylene-market/77111

Bearings Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 17

June 17 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 553 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 553 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 222 on-site surveys, 331 online surveys.

222 on-site surveys, 331 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Bearings Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the bearings market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Bearings Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analysis, the BEARINGS market size was US$ 96.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 165.9 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 5.6% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due rising demand for bearings in material handling equipment for warehouse automation. This can be evidenced by the global boom in e-commerce and logistics and rising investments in automated warehouses, conveyor systems, robotic lifts and sorting machines.

The World Robotics Report 2025 states that the global industrial robots installations reached 542,000 units in 2024, highlighting the need for different types of bearings in motorized rollers, pulley systems, and articulated arms.

Moreover, rapid expansion of high speed rail networks in many parts of the globe, especially Asia and Europe is fueling the demand for precision bearings for wheelsets, gearboxes, and suspension systems.

Bearings Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the BEARINGS market have recently announced the following developments:

In November 2024, SKF announced the launch of first bearings designed for circular used developed by laser metal deposition (LMD) technology.

In May 2026, NTN Corporation announced its plans to establish a local manufacturing capability in China electrical pitting-resistant bearings for EVs.

Bearings Market Segmentation

Our bearings market research segments the market by product type into ball bearings, roller bearings, plain bearings, and others. Among these, the ball bearings segment is expected to account for largest share of 45% during the forecast period owing to high preference for these for their low friction, high speed capability.

These are widely used in electric motors, pumps, and conveyor systems, and compressors. Thus, as industrial automation and EV production scale up, the demand for ball bearings is expected to boom in the coming years.

Bearings Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the bearings market, Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest share of 40% and register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, attributed to rapid expansion of automotive manufacturing in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, rising adoption of industrial automation and smart manufacturing, and rising investments in renewable energy projects, including wind and hydropower.

In Japan, presence of strong automotive producers like Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., rapid expansion of industrial automation and robotics, and rising demand for predictive maintenance and smart bearings is fueling the market growth.

Major players in the Bearings Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global bearings market are:

SKF Group

Schaeffler Group (INA/FAG)

The Timken Company

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Regal Rexnord Corporation (Rexnord Bearings)

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

JTEKT Corporation (Koyo Bearings)

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (NMB Bearings)

Company Profile:

SDKI Analytics’ goal is to provide reliable and in-depth market research and insights. We focus not only on researching and delivering detailed market reports on growth metrics, challenges, trends, and the competitive landscape, but also on completely transforming our clients’ businesses for maximum growth and success. Our market research analysts have extensive experience working with companies of all sizes across various industries and market segments.

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