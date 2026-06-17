Ethylene Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 17, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on Ethylene Market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at: https://www.sdki.jp/reports/ethylene-market/77111

Ethylene Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 17, 2026

June 17, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 534 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 534 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 234 on-site surveys, 300 online surveys.

234 on-site surveys, 300 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Ethylene Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the ethylene market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Ethylene Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analysis, the ethylene market size was US$ 154.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 266.8 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 5.6% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to rapid expansion of ethylene use in agricultural plasticulture for food security. Farmers across the globe are inclining towards polyethylene films for silage, mulching, drip irrigation tubing, and greenhouse covers to reduce water usage and boost crop yields.

The UJCRT journal states that the global protected cultivation area reached 6.5 million hectares in 2025, up 18% from 2020. Each hectare uses around 3-5 metric tons of plastic films annually, highlighting the need for ethylene.

Moreover, high demand for ethylene oxide in pharmaceutical manufacturing and personal care is fueling the market growth. Rising focus on post-pandemic hygiene and expanding personal care markets is boosting the demand for EO.

Ethylene Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the ETHYLENE market have recently announced the following developments:

In October 2025, Dow expanded its strategic ethylene supply agreement with MEGlobal by an additional 100 KTA of ethylene from U.S. Gulf Coast operations.

In September 2025, Asahi Kasei, Mitsui Chemicals, and Mitsubishi Chemical partnered to develop Setouchi Ethylene LLP optimize western Japan ethylene facilities and accelerate decarbonization initiatives.

Ethylene Market Segmentation

Our ethylene market research segments the market by application into polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene dichloride (PVC), styrene, and other derivatives. The polyethylene segment is projected to account for a key share of 58% over the stipulated timeframe.

This growth can be attributed to extensive consumption of polyethylene across several sectors like packaging, construction, consumer goods, and healthcare for its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and recyclability. Factors such as rising demand for packaged food, e-commerce packaging and rapid infrastructure development is supporting the segment growth.

Ethylene Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the ethylene market, Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest share of 52.9% and register the fastest growth of 6.7% over the forecast period, attributed to rapid growth of the packaging industry, rising investments in petrochemical and refining sector, and growing demand for ethylene oxide and derivatives across several sectors.

In Japan, the market is fueled by rapidly expanding automotive sector, high focus on vehicle lightweighting, strong demand for high performance packaging, and rising investments in expanding the specialty chemicals sector.

Major players in the Ethylene Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global ethylene market are:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Westlake Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

BASF SE

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

ENEOS Corporation

Company Profile:

SDKI Analytics’ goal is to provide reliable and in-depth market research and insights. We focus not only on researching and delivering detailed market reports on growth metrics, challenges, trends, and the competitive landscape, but also on completely transforming our clients’ businesses for maximum growth and success. Our market research analysts have extensive experience working with companies of all sizes across various industries and market segments.

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