Growth in online retail reshapes Middle-East & Africa Last Mile Delivery Market outlook through 2031

Last mile delivery refers to the final stage of the supply chain where goods are transported from a distribution hub directly to the end customer, ensuring timely and efficient fulfillment of orders.

The Middle-East & Africa Last Mile Delivery Market size is expected to reach US$ 42,654.90 million by 2031 from US$ 24,551.60 million in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2031. The growth of this sector is strongly influenced by the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms, rising digital adoption, and increasing demand for faster and more reliable delivery services across urban and semi-urban regions. Businesses are investing in advanced logistics solutions, automation, and route optimization technologies to improve efficiency and meet evolving consumer expectations.

The retail and e-commerce industries are among the strongest contributors to the expansion of last mile delivery services. With the rise of online shopping across the Middle East and Africa, consumers are increasingly demanding same-day and next-day delivery options. This shift has encouraged logistics companies to adopt innovative delivery models, including gig-based delivery networks and real-time tracking systems, to enhance customer satisfaction and reduce delivery delays.

The food delivery segment is also playing a significant role in market growth. Increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to higher demand for quick-service restaurant deliveries and grocery deliveries through mobile applications. This trend has pushed companies to develop optimized delivery networks that ensure speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency in order fulfillment processes.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are gradually adopting last mile delivery solutions to ensure timely distribution of medical supplies, prescriptions, and essential healthcare products. Reliable logistics systems are becoming crucial for maintaining supply chain efficiency, especially in remote or underserved regions where access to healthcare facilities may be limited.

The logistics ecosystem is also being reshaped by technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation. These technologies help companies optimize delivery routes, predict demand patterns, and reduce operational costs. Additionally, the integration of GPS tracking and smart fleet management systems has improved transparency and efficiency in delivery operations.

Manufacturing and industrial sectors are increasingly relying on efficient delivery systems for spare parts, equipment, and raw materials. The ability to ensure timely delivery has become a competitive advantage, allowing companies to minimize downtime and maintain continuous production cycles. As industrialization expands in several Middle Eastern and African countries, demand for structured delivery networks is expected to rise further.

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Government initiatives aimed at strengthening logistics infrastructure are supporting the expansion of last mile delivery services. Investments in smart cities, transportation networks, and digital transformation programs are enabling smoother logistics operations and improving connectivity between urban and rural areas. These developments are creating a favorable environment for both local and international logistics providers.

The rise of e-commerce giants and regional delivery platforms is also intensifying competition in the sector. Companies are focusing on expanding their delivery fleets, enhancing operational speed, and improving customer experience through digital platforms. The increasing use of electric vehicles and drone-based delivery systems is expected to further transform the logistics landscape in the coming years.

Cross-border trade within the Middle East and Africa region is further boosting demand for efficient last mile delivery solutions. As trade volumes increase, logistics providers are investing in scalable and flexible delivery networks to handle diverse shipment requirements. This is contributing to the overall growth and modernization of the logistics industry across the region.

FAQ 1: What are the key drivers of the Middle-East & Africa Last Mile Delivery sector?

The key drivers include rapid growth of e-commerce, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, rising demand for faster delivery services, expansion of food delivery platforms, and advancements in logistics technologies such as AI and automation.

FAQ 2: Which industries are the major users of last mile delivery services in this region?

Major industries include e-commerce, retail, food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and consumer goods, all of which rely on efficient delivery systems to ensure timely and accurate order fulfillment.

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