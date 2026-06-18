Moulding Starch Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis 2034 | CAGR 5.7% | Roquette, Ingredion
by EP · June 18, 2026
Market Overview
Moulding Starch Market is expected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2024 to USD 5.4 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. Moulding starch plays a critical role in confectionery manufacturing by helping create precise candy shapes and textures while ensuring proper moisture control. The market is also expanding into industries such as pharmaceuticals, bioplastics, paper, and cosmetics. Rising demand for biodegradable materials and sustainable food processing solutions continues to support long-term market growth worldwide.
Market Dynamics
The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for processed foods, eco-friendly packaging materials, and natural ingredients. Growing consumer preference for biodegradable products is encouraging manufacturers to adopt starch-based alternatives instead of synthetic materials. However, fluctuating agricultural raw material prices, supply chain disruptions, and stringent regulatory requirements may challenge market expansion. Technological advancements in starch modification and processing are helping companies improve product quality and operational efficiency.
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Key Players Analysis
Major industry participants are focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions. Key companies operating in the market include Roquette Freres, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Avebe, Agrana, Emsland Group, ADM, Grain Processing Corporation, Manildra Group, Tereos, Penford Corporation, KMC, Sudzucker, and Siam Modified Starch. These organizations are investing in production capacity expansion, sustainable sourcing initiatives, and advanced starch formulations to meet evolving industrial requirements.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific dominates the Moulding Starch Market due to strong growth in the confectionery and food processing industries, particularly in China and India. North America holds the second-largest share, supported by advanced manufacturing infrastructure and growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Europe also maintains a significant presence, with Germany and France leading the adoption of environmentally friendly materials. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets that present promising opportunities due to rapid urbanization and expanding food industries.
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KeyPlayers
- Roquette Freres
- Ingredion
- Tate and Lyle
- Cargill
- Avebe
- Agrana
- Emsland Group
- ADM
- Grain Processing Corporation
- Manildra Group
- Tereos
- Penford Corporation
- Spac Starch Products
- KMC
- Sanstar Bio Polymers
- Galam Group
- Sudzucker
- Siam Modified Starch
- Qingdao CBH Co Ltd
- Chai Prasit Products
Recent News & Developments
Recent developments highlight the industry’s focus on sustainability and innovation. Cargill formed a strategic partnership with a European confectionery manufacturer to increase biodegradable packaging production. Ingredion introduced a new starch formulation that improves moulding efficiency and product performance. Archer Daniels Midland expanded its North American production facilities to strengthen supply chains, while the European Union introduced new regulations promoting eco-friendly starch applications. Companies are also investing in logistics partnerships to improve distribution capabilities.
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Market Segmentation
The Moulding Starch Market is segmented by type into native starch and modified starch. Product categories include corn starch, potato starch, tapioca starch, wheat starch, and rice starch. Applications span food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper manufacturing, cosmetics, and bioplastics. The market is further segmented by technology into wet milling and dry milling, while end users include food manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, textile mills, paper manufacturers, and cosmetic producers. Functionalities include thickening, binding, stabilizing, emulsifying, and gelling applications.
Scope of the Report
This report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, competitive landscapes, growth drivers, restraints, and future opportunities from 2025 to 2034. It evaluates market performance across regions and segments while examining factors such as technological advancements, supply chain developments, and sustainability initiatives. The report also covers strategic activities including mergers, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and research investments. Additionally, it offers insights into demand-supply analysis, regulatory frameworks, and emerging consumer preferences to help stakeholders make informed business decisions and identify future growth opportunities in the global Moulding Starch Market.
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