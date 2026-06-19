Take Out Coffee Market Size to Hit $61 Billion by 2034 at 5.4% CAGR | Blue Bottle Coffee
by EP · June 19, 2026
Market Overview
Take Out Coffee Market is projected to grow from USD 36 billion in 2024 to USD 61 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by increasing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and rising consumer demand for convenient and premium coffee beverages. The popularity of specialty coffee, cold brews, and ready-to-drink products continues to strengthen market expansion across both developed and emerging economies.
Market Dynamics
Consumer preference for convenience, quality, and personalized coffee experiences is a major factor driving market growth. The adoption of mobile ordering, delivery services, and loyalty programs is improving customer engagement, while sustainability initiatives such as biodegradable packaging are gaining traction. However, fluctuating coffee bean prices, increasing operational costs, and intense competition remain key challenges for market participants.
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Key Players Analysis
The market is highly competitive, with leading companies including Starbucks, Dunkin’, Costa Coffee, Tim Hortons, Peet’s Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, Dutch Bros Coffee, and McCafe. These companies focus on product innovation, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and customer loyalty programs to strengthen their market presence and attract a larger consumer base in an increasingly competitive environment.
Regional Analysis
North America dominates the take-out coffee market due to its established coffee culture and high consumer spending, while Europe remains a strong market supported by growing demand for coffee-on-the-go. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, led by China and India, where urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding café culture are creating significant growth opportunities for market players.
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KeyPlayers
- Blue Bottle Coffee
- Gregorys Coffee
- Joe Coffee Company
- Stumptown Coffee Roasters
- Intelligentsia Coffee
- La Colombe Coffee Roasters
- Dutch Bros Coffee
- Peet’s Coffee
- Tim Hortons
- Costa Coffee
- Caribou Coffee
- Caffe Nero
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
- Philz Coffee
- Lavazza
- Gloria Jean’s Coffees
- Tully’s Coffee
- PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans
- Biggby Coffee
- Second Cup
Recent News & Developments
Recent developments in the market include Starbucks expanding its delivery network through strategic partnerships, Dunkin’ introducing eco-friendly packaging solutions, and Costa Coffee strengthening its international footprint through acquisitions. Companies are also investing in digital platforms, mobile applications, and sustainability initiatives to enhance customer experiences and maintain competitive advantages.
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Market Segmentation
The market is segmented by type, product, services, technology, application, form, material type, and end user. Key product categories include espresso-based coffee, brewed coffee, cold brew, specialty coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, coffee pods, and bottled coffee. The market serves individual consumers, corporate offices, cafés, restaurants, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and travel-related businesses through multiple distribution and service channels.
Scope of the Report
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global Take Out Coffee Market, covering market size, growth forecasts, competitive landscape, key trends, opportunities, and challenges from 2025 to 2034. It offers insights into regional performance, market segmentation, technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, consumer behavior, and strategic developments, helping stakeholders make informed business and investment decisions.
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