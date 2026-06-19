Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market Size, Growth Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026–2035

Tokyo, Japan- June 19, 2026: SDKI Analytics conducted a survey on wide-bandgap semiconductor wafers market, covering key aspects like evolving industry trends, technological advancements, along with market size and share between 2026 and 2035

Detailed insights from the market research report are available at:https://www.sdki.jp/reports/wide-bandgap-semiconductor-wafers-market/590642466

Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market Report Highlights:

Report Release Date: June 16, 2026

June 16, 2026 Research Organization: SDKI Analytics

SDKI Analytics Study Coverage: Global

Global Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Survey Scope: Our analysts conducted a survey of 555 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied.

Our analysts conducted a survey of 555 market players. The size of the players surveyed varied. Survey Locations: North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA).

North America (United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, and Rest of MEA). Survey Methodology: 222 on-site surveys, 333 online surveys.

222 on-site surveys, 333 online surveys. Survey Period: April 2026 – May 2026

Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the wide-bandgap semiconductor wafers market, including:

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Emerging Opportunities

Technological And Regulatory Trends

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional And Country-Level Insights, Including Japan

Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market Snapshot

According to the latest analysis by SDKI Analysis, the WIDE-BANDGAP SEMICONDUCTOR WAFERS market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 8.9 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of around 13.6% throughout the forecast period.

As per our analysts, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due rising demand for SiC wafers in factory automation and industrial motors. SiC-based motor drivers can enhance efficiency by 5-8%, reducing energy costs and carbon emission. The rising trend for factory automation and electrification fuels the demand for efficient motors.

The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) states that the global robotics installation reached 575,000 units in 2025 and the count is expected to reached 700,000 units by 2028.

In addition, rising use of GaN wafers in satellite communications and space applications is fueling the market growth. GaN RF devices are used in satellite transponders, radar systems, and space borne communications as it can operate at higher frequencies and temperatures.

Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market Recent Industry Developments

According to our research, leading companies operating in the wide-bandgap semiconductor wafers market have recently announced the following developments:

In June 2026, Nexperia announced the launch of QDPAK packaging to 1200 C SiC MOSFETs for high-power density and thermally demanding applications.

In December 2015, Advantest Corporation showcased its latest test solutions, including wide-bandgap semiconductor wafers at SEMICON Japan 2025.

Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market Segmentation

Our wide-bandgap semiconductor wafers market research segments the market by manufacturing technology into epitaxial wafers, polished substrates, and semi-insulating wafers. The epitaxial wafer segment is expected to dominate as the epitaxial layer determines device performance and defect density.

According to industry estimates, over 70% of SiC wafers sold are epitaxial rather than bare substrates. Epitaxial growth is the critical step where device-quality layers are deposited.

Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market Regional Overview

According to our analysis of the wide-bandgap semiconductor wafers market, Asia Pacific is expected to account for a key share of 36% and register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, attributed to rapid expansion of EV production across China, Japan, South Korea, and India, rising investments in renewable energy including solar and wind, and rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure.

In Japan, strong adoption of silicon carbide in automative applications, government support from green technologies, and rising automation and robotics leaderships is fueling the market growth.

Major Players in the Wide-Bandgap Semiconductor Wafers Market

As stated in our research report, the most prominent players in the global wide-bandgap semiconductor wafers market are:

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Coherent Corp.

onsemi

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

In addition, the top 5 players in the Japanese market are as follows:

CROHM Co., Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Company Profile:

SDKI Analytics’ goal is to provide reliable and in-depth market research and insights. We focus not only on researching and delivering detailed market reports on growth metrics, challenges, trends, and the competitive landscape, but also on completely transforming our clients’ businesses for maximum growth and success. Our market research analysts have extensive experience working with companies of all sizes across various industries and market segments.

Related Reports:

Contact Information:

Inquiry Form: https://www.sdki.jp/contact/

https://www.sdki.jp/contact/ Phone number: +81 50 50509337 (9:00-18:00) (excluding weekends and public holidays)

+81 50 50509337 (9:00-18:00) (excluding weekends and public holidays) URL: https://www.sdki.jp/

SDKI Analytics SNS